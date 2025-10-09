YoungMadame

13 HBCU Hotties Who Prove The Real It Girls Come From The Yard [Gallery]

Published on October 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

famous HBCU graduates - Megan Thee Stallion TSU

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

When it comes to style, talent, and unapologetic Black excellence, women who have attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have always set the standard. From the stage to the screen and beyond, famous HBCU grads continue to redefine what it means to lead in entertainment while proudly representing the institutions that shaped them. Check out a gallery of 13 famous HBCU Hotties dominating pop culture inside.

Famous HBCU grad and Bison from Howard University, Taraji P. Henson, never misses an opportunity to remind the world where she came from. Whether she’s on the big screen, producing mental health initiatives for the Black community, or speaking at her alma mater, Taraji embodies the grit and grace of a true Bison. Her sister, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also an HBCU alum, shattered ceilings in politics while representing the Mecca with every step.

Related Stories

Texas Southern University’s very own Megan Thee Stallion has turned “Hot Girl” energy into a global brand, publicly earning a degree in Health Administration while topping the charts. Meanwhile, Dallas native Erykah Badu’s soulful brilliance was first cultivated at Grambling State University, where she began crafting the poetic sound that changed R&B forever.

Legends like Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, both Howard graduates / famous HBCU grads, have paved the way for generations of Black women in the arts. Whether choreographing Emmy-worthy performances or mentoring young creatives, their contributions continue to uplift the culture and honor the legacy of HBCUs. So much so, Phylicia took her talents back to her alma mater to serve as the Dean of Fine Arts for a short time, from 2021 to 2024.

Over at Florida A&M University, powerhouse voices like K. Michelle and Tony Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose prove that Rattlers strike with purpose. Meanwhile, LaLa Anthony (Howard) and Rocsi Diaz (Bowie State) have carved out their own paths in television, bringing flair, ambition, and authenticity to the entertainment industry.

Let’s not forget proud Tennessee State University alum Oprah Winfrey, whose global influence reminds the world that HBCUs produce media icons.

These women are walking testaments to the power, prestige, and legacy of HBCUs. From music, film, politics, and philanthropy, these women embody the spirit of Black excellence that HBCUs continue to cultivate. The next generation of creatives and change makers is watching. Thanks to these HBCU hotties, they know that greatness starts with community, pride, and purpose.

Check out a gallery of HBCU hotties we love below:

1. Taraji P. Henson – Howard University

Howard University 2022 Commencement Source:Getty

2. Megan Thee Stallion – Texas Southern University

Flamin Hot scholarship Source:Getty

3. Erykah Badu – Grambling State University

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Source:Getty

4. Debbie Allen – Howard University

The Cathy Hughes School of Communications Source:Getty

5. Phylicia Rashad – Howard University

Hattie McDaniel Honored at Howard University Source:Getty

6. SZA – Delaware State University

2025 American Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

7. Kamala Harris – Howard University

VP Kamala Harris Campaign 2024 Source:Getty

8. Wendy Raquel Robinson – Howard University

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. K. Michelle – Florida A&M University

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One Source:Getty

10. LaLa Anthony – Howard University

Howard University & La La Anthony Pre-Grammy Party Source:Getty

11. Anika Noni Rose – Florida A&M University

2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Rocsi Diaz – Bowie State University

10th Annual ColorComm Conference Source:Getty

13. Oprah Winfrey – Tennessee State University

2023 Tennessee State University Commencement Ceremony Source:Getty

Related Tags

celebrity news HBCU Newsletter
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ₩ĒŁÇØMĒŠ ßÅß¥ ÑØ. 9, ŠĒÇØÑD ÇHÏŁD ₩ÏTH GÏRŁFRÏĒÑD JÅŠMÏÑ ßRØ₩Ñ

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Bossip
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Serayah Fashion Moments

Serayah’s Most Stylish Moments [Gallery]

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close