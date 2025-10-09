13 HBCU Hotties Who Prove The Real It Girls Come From The Yard [Gallery]

When it comes to style, talent, and unapologetic Black excellence, women who have attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have always set the standard. From the stage to the screen and beyond, famous HBCU grads continue to redefine what it means to lead in entertainment while proudly representing the institutions that shaped them. Check out a gallery of 13 famous HBCU Hotties dominating pop culture inside.

Famous HBCU grad and Bison from Howard University, Taraji P. Henson, never misses an opportunity to remind the world where she came from. Whether she’s on the big screen, producing mental health initiatives for the Black community, or speaking at her alma mater, Taraji embodies the grit and grace of a true Bison. Her sister, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also an HBCU alum, shattered ceilings in politics while representing the Mecca with every step.

Texas Southern University’s very own Megan Thee Stallion has turned “Hot Girl” energy into a global brand, publicly earning a degree in Health Administration while topping the charts. Meanwhile, Dallas native Erykah Badu’s soulful brilliance was first cultivated at Grambling State University, where she began crafting the poetic sound that changed R&B forever.

Love YoungMadame? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Legends like Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, both Howard graduates / famous HBCU grads, have paved the way for generations of Black women in the arts. Whether choreographing Emmy-worthy performances or mentoring young creatives, their contributions continue to uplift the culture and honor the legacy of HBCUs. So much so, Phylicia took her talents back to her alma mater to serve as the Dean of Fine Arts for a short time, from 2021 to 2024.

Over at Florida A&M University, powerhouse voices like K. Michelle and Tony Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose prove that Rattlers strike with purpose. Meanwhile, LaLa Anthony (Howard) and Rocsi Diaz (Bowie State) have carved out their own paths in television, bringing flair, ambition, and authenticity to the entertainment industry.

Let’s not forget proud Tennessee State University alum Oprah Winfrey, whose global influence reminds the world that HBCUs produce media icons.

These women are walking testaments to the power, prestige, and legacy of HBCUs. From music, film, politics, and philanthropy, these women embody the spirit of Black excellence that HBCUs continue to cultivate. The next generation of creatives and change makers is watching. Thanks to these HBCU hotties, they know that greatness starts with community, pride, and purpose.

Check out a gallery of HBCU hotties we love below:

1. Taraji P. Henson – Howard University Source:Getty 2. Megan Thee Stallion – Texas Southern University Source:Getty 3. Erykah Badu – Grambling State University Source:Getty 4. Debbie Allen – Howard University Source:Getty 5. Phylicia Rashad – Howard University Source:Getty 6. SZA – Delaware State University Source:Getty 7. Kamala Harris – Howard University Source:Getty 8. Wendy Raquel Robinson – Howard University Source:Getty 9. K. Michelle – Florida A&M University Source:Getty 10. LaLa Anthony – Howard University Source:Getty 11. Anika Noni Rose – Florida A&M University Source:Getty 12. Rocsi Diaz – Bowie State University Source:Getty 13. Oprah Winfrey – Tennessee State University Source:Getty