Social media personality and pop culture commentator Paradise Paris is not interested in cutting Chrisean Rock any slack.

On Sept. 26, the social media presence posted a video on her platform ethering Chrisean’s antics and those defending the Zeus star.

Paris explained that she wasn’t a fan of Yandy Smith, Tamika Mallory and Keke Palmer publicly advocating for Chrisean because the latter has the status and resources as a “celebrity” to get the help she needs as a new mother. If anything, the pop culture commentator argued that famous women coming to Chrisean’s defense is a testament to how “far removed celebrities are from society.”

“This is a person who has all the access in the world that she needs, and she’s turned it down,” Paris said of Chrisean.

“What we’re witnessing is a woman who had a baby to prove a point, but she wanted the man instead. And now she’s stuck with the responsibility of the part she wants to opt out of, and she can’t,” the pop culture critic added.

The social media personality asserted that those who blame Chrisean’s behavior on Blueface are wrong. Paris highlighted several instances when Blueface wasn’t there, and Chrisean still acted out

“She don’t need help. She don’t want help,” Paris said bluntly. “She’s very conscious of what she’s doing… She made these decisions, and she needs to own them.”

Paris boasts over 62,000 followers on Instagram and 141,200 on TikTok. Her firmly grounded yet refreshing hot takes cut through the humdrum surrounding out-of-touch celebrity drama. While her delivery may not be for everyone, no one can deny her perspectives aren’t articulated with poise and a slap of reality.

Chrisean and Bluface’s names have consistently made headlines in the past year, and nothing has changed since the birth of their son earlier this month.

The internet recently tore the new mother up after a clip of her in Walmart with her newborn in a baby carrier offering no head, neck or spinal support went viral. Even more disturbingly, Blueface posted an explicit photo of him and Chrisean’s baby while calling her a bad mother. The 23-year-old “Vibe” singer then retaliated by posting an explicit photo of Blueface’s young son with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

After the baby carrier incident, Chrisean admitted that she was changing her son’s name from Chrisean Jr. To Blueface… Jr. When the Crazy In Love star addressed the backlash over her baby’s wobbly neck, she defended herself as a single mother with no support. She also argued that the woman who recorded her in Walmart could’ve helped her.

Chrisean frequently posts about being a woman of God, so hopefully, divine intervention and healing will happen soon, for the children’s sake.

