Remembering D’Angelo’s Sexiest Moments On His 52nd Heavenly Birthday

Remembering D’Angelo: A Voice That Redefined R&B ✕

D’Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The world is still mourning the death of Grammy award-winning R&B singer D’Angelo, who passed away last October at age 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Today would have been the Brown Sugar crooner’s 52nd birthday. In celebration of his life and music, we remember the legendary icon with a gallery of his sexiest moments inside.

Grammys Greatness

The Virginia-born soul singer, known for his velvet voice, vulnerability, and raw sensuality, was recently honored during the 2026 Grammy Awards. Lauryn Hill curated an emotional In Memoriam tribute honoring the neo-soul architect and legendary vocalist Roberta Flack. The result was one of the night’s most powerful moments.

RELATED CONTENT: Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, Chaka Khan & More Takes Us To Church With Stirring Grammys 2026 Tribute To D’Angelo & Roberta Flack

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Where It All Started

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

D’Angelo first captured hearts in 1995 with his debut album, Brown Sugar, a project that immediately established him as a revolutionary voice in R&B. But it was his 2000 single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” that changed everything. The video, directed by Paul Hunter, stripped away artifice, showing D’Angelo standing alone against a black backdrop, appearing nude, crooning about intimacy in a way that was both vulnerable and magnetic. The visual became one of the most talked-about moments in music video history, redefining sensuality through the male gaze.

How Does It Feel

The song earned him a Grammy award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and the video cemented his status as an R&B sex symbol. Still, beyond the headlines, D’Angelo’s allure came from his sincerity. His lyrics and delivery embodied a deeper conversation about love, vulnerability, and Black masculinity.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with icons like Jay-Z, Q-Tip, and Snoop Dogg, influencing generations of artists from Frank Ocean to Anderson .Paak. Albums like Voodoo and Black Messiah further showcased D’Angelo’s timeless artistry—an art grounded in soul, resistance, and spirituality.

His Legacy Continues

Before his passing, friend and collaborator Raphael Saadiq shared on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that D’Angelo had been working on new material, describing him as “excited” and creatively inspired.

Today, fans remember not only the man who made us all blush with “How Does It Feel” but the artist who made us feel—period.

Check out D’Angelo’s sexiest moments below:

RELATED: D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed