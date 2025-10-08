Sports

The Rise Of Queens: Black Female Athletes Owning Their Worth In The NIL Era [Gallery]

Published on October 8, 2025

black-female-athletes-nil-worth

Source: Kristen Young/LSU / Getty

Gone are the days when Black female athletes shy away from their power. Now, the world is paying attention. With the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, a new generation of Black women in college sports is no longer solely focused on winning; instead, they are also pursuing opportunities to build their brand. They’re building legacies and financial freedom while still competing at the highest levels. Check out a gallery of Black female athletes owning their worth inside.

RELATED: ‘You’ve Got To Fight Through’: A’ja Wilson & Jordan Chiles Named TIME Women Of The Year

A recent list from 1075TheFan highlights the top 20 female college athletes with the highest NIL valuations. There are several names on it where Black women are rewriting the rules of sports, influence, and entrepreneurship. From powerhouse basketball stars to dynamic multi-sport talents, these women are cashing checks on their own terms.

Take Flau’jae Johnson, the LSU guard and rising music artist. With an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, she’s proof that athletic excellence, personality, and hustle equal major commercial value. Or Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, sitting at a $299k NIL valuation and already securing endorsements.  These athletes are doing more than playing games. They’re expanding visibility for Black female strength in sports.

What makes their stories compelling is how multidimensional their portfolios are. They aren’t just relying on game-day performance. They’re appearing in brand deals, on social media, in podcasts, and through community work. Their reach stretches well beyond the court, track, or field. They have become cultural voices in motion.

This shift is also about more than money; it’s power redistribution. These women are reminding younger Black girls that their skills, their face, and their story all have value. The fact that Black female athletes now top NIL rankings signals a major turning point in how “marketable” is defined in sports. It’s no longer just about wins and statistics, but it’s about narrative, identity, and influence.

Check out a gallery of some standout Black women dominating the NIL game and setting the bar for future generations:

1. Flau’jae Johnson

Source:Instagram

Highest-valued female athlete on the list with $1.5M.

2. Aaliyah Chavez

Source:Instagram

Tied with Johnson at $1.5M valuation.

3. Azzi Fudd

Source:Instagram

Top basketball recruit commanding attention on and off court.

4. Shelomi Sanders

Source:Instagram

Making waves with endorsements and strong NIL presence.

5. Deja Kelly

Source:Instagram

Rising name with potential and brand traction. 

6. NiJaree Canady

Source:Instagram

She recently signed a one-year NIL deal valued at $1,050,024. This is considered one of the highest NIL contracts in softball.

7. JuJu Watkins

Source:Instagram

JuJu is valued at $739,000 to $765,000.

