Before Her Final Bow, Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances

Misty Copeland will dazzle onstage for one last dance, set for Oct. 22, when she graces the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for her final performance before retiring from the esteemed company. On Wednesday, the icon and trailblazer will perform a once-in-a-lifetime celebration at ABT’s Fall Gala, which will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The program will highlight a curated selection of works from Copeland’s acclaimed repertoire, celebrating defining moments of her career, according to a press release. It will also include video tributes and surprise appearances from some of her most cherished collaborators and admirers across entertainment, the arts, and more. Dancers from the ABT will also join the ballet icon onstage to bid her farewell.

A free simulcast of the performance will be shared online for those who can’t attend, Copeland revealed in a video shared to Instagram.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is such a meaningful moment for me, and I want to make sure that as many of you as possible get to be a part of it,” the dancer said.

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Is Retiring From Ballet—But Wait Until You Hear What’s Next

Misty Copeland, the history maker.

This historic evening marks Copeland’s long-awaited return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, giving audiences a rare and final chance to experience her extraordinary artistry live with ABT. Copeland made history in 2015 as the first Black female Principal Dancer in ABT’s 85-year history, a groundbreaking achievement that forever changed the landscape of ballet. Throughout her illustrious career, she has delivered unforgettable portrayals, from her dual role as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet to the fiery title role in Firebird. Her presence on stage has inspired generations, blending strength, grace, and a singular artistic voice.

“I could never have imagined the life ballet would give me,” shared Misty Copeland in a press statement. “To dance on the world’s greatest stages, with artists I admire so deeply, has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. My time with ABT has shaped me not just as a dancer, but as a person, and given me the platform to reach back and make space for others. This moment isn’t a farewell, it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and a step toward all the work that’s still ahead.”

Susan Jaffe, the Artistic Director at ABT, also praised Copeland for being an artist “whose brilliance transcends the stage.” She added, “Her legacy at ABT is profound—not only through the roles she’s redefined but also through the lives she’s inspired. Misty’s advocacy for inclusion, equity, and education ensures her impact will resonate far beyond this moment.”

Copeland’s influence extends far beyond the stage. A New York Times best-selling author, film producer, and founder of The Misty Copeland Foundation, she has worked tirelessly to expand access to dance education through the foundation’s signature BE BOLD program. Her vision and advocacy continue to shape how the arts engage with representation, community, and opportunity, and she will pour into that work more as she steps away from an incredible legacy with ABT.

In honor of her extraordinary contributions to the American Ballet Theatre and the world of dance, we’re looking back at several of Misty Copeland’s most iconic performances with the company, a legacy built on brilliance, resilience, and transformative artistry.

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Reveals She Welcomed Her First Child: ‘This Is Still New For Me’