Women To Know

25 Black Women Running The Sports Business

Published on September 15, 2025





Black women in professional sports aren’t just playing the game, but they’re redefining it. From locker rooms to boardrooms, from negotiating history-making contracts to coaching championship teams, these women are breaking barriers and setting new standards. Check out 25 Black women running the sports business and culture right now.

When it comes to power, influence, and shifting culture in sports, Black women are at the center of the conversation. They are no longer on the sidelines; they are breaking barriers as agents, executives, coaches, investors, and world-class athletes.. From negotiating billion-dollar deals to shaping the future of leagues, these women are proof that Black women are redefining what leadership in sports looks like.

Take Nicole Lynn, for example. The NFL powerhouse agent made headlines after negotiating Jalen Hurts’ historic $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. Then there’s Swin Cash, a three-time WNBA champion turned New Orleans Pelicans executive, whose impact in basketball operations proves that championship grit translates off the court.

Several successful Black women are making a significant impact in the sports world. On the coaching side, Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, has become a legend not only for her championship wins but also for speaking out on equity in pay and opportunities for women in coaching.

Players are also using their voices and platforms to extend beyond the game. Serena Williams has transitioned into an investor and entrepreneur, utilizing Serena Ventures to support women- and minority-owned businesses. Meanwhile, her sister Venus Williams has championed equal pay and continues to lead conversations about equity in tennis and beyond.

These women in professional sports prove that Black excellence in sports isn’t limited to the field or court. Instead, it’s in the contracts, the boardrooms, and the culture.

Check out our list of the 25 women running the sports business below:

1. Nicole Lynn – NFL Agent

KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat Source:Getty

Nicole Lynn made history as the first Black woman to represent a top NFL draft pick and continues to dominate as the agent behind Jalen Hurts’ record-breaking $255M deal. She’s redefining what power looks like in sports representation.

2. Swin Cash – NBA Executive

Sue Bird Honored With Statue Outside Of Climate Pledge Arena Source:Getty

After a decorated WNBA career, Swin Cash now serves as VP of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. She’s bringing her on-court experience to leadership, ensuring players are supported beyond stats.

3. Michele Roberts – Former NBPA Executive

Michele Roberts, the Executive Director of National Basketball Players Association... Source:Getty

Michele Roberts made history as the first woman to lead a major players’ union, serving as the Executive Director of the NBA Players Association. Her leadership reshaped labor negotiations, empowered players’ voices, and set a precedent for women of color in sports governance.

4. Dawn Staley – NCAA Coach

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Source:Getty

Dawn Staley’s championship leadership at South Carolina has transformed women’s college basketball. She’s also a vocal advocate for equal pay among coaches.

5. Jennifer King – NFL Coach

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Jennifer King became the NFL’s first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching position, showing future generations that sidelines aren’t off-limits.

6. Serena Williams – Investor & Entrepreneur

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami Source:Getty

Serena built her legacy on the court and now through Serena Ventures, which invests in women and minority-owned startups, expanding her influence far beyond tennis.

7. Venus Williams – Athlete & Advocate

Venus Williams Lights the Empire State Building In Partnership with American Express and Shop Small in Honor of Small Business Saturday Source:Getty

Venus was pivotal in the fight for equal pay in tennis. Off the court, she runs businesses in design, wellness, and fashion.

8. Naomi Osaka – Athlete & Agency Founder

Naomi Osaka For Laureus Sport for Good and Nike Source:Play Academy

Beyond winning Grand Slams, Naomi founded EVOLVE, a sports agency focused on empowering athletes to own their brands.

9. Simone Biles – Gymnast & Advocate

Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship Source:Getty

The GOAT gymnast turned her platform into advocacy for mental health and athlete rights, while also expanding into business ventures.

10. Cynthia Marshall – NBA CEO

Cynthia Marshall At Black Enterprise Women Of Power Summit Source:Getty

Cynthia Marshall made history as the first Black woman CEO in the NBA, cleaning up the Dallas Mavericks’ culture and setting the tone for the league.

11. Lisa Leslie – WNBA Icon & Coach

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2 Source:Getty

As a four-time Olympic gold medalist, Lisa Leslie’s transition into coaching and mentorship keeps her legacy alive for the next generation.

12. Nneka Ogwumike – WNBA President

New York Liberty v Seattle Storm Source:Getty

As WNBPA president, Nneka has fought for better contracts and working conditions, making real changes for her peers.

13. LaChina Robinson – Sports Analyst

WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

Her insightful analysis and advocacy for women’s basketball have made her one of the most trusted voices in sports media.

14. 2025 Forbes Power Women’s Summit

2025 Forbes Power Women's Summit Source:Getty

After retiring from the league, Renee Montgomery became co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, proving players can also run the business.

15. Allyson Felix – Track Legend & Entrepreneur

The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund host the Social Impact Summit: Philanthropy, Power and Purpose presented by Gilead Source:Getty

When Nike tried to cut her maternity pay, Allyson fought back, launched her own brand Saysh, and became a voice for athlete mothers.

16. Katrina Adams – Former USTA CEO

2019 US Open - Day 1 Source:Getty

The first Black woman to lead the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Adams championed diversity and representation across the sport.

17. Carla Williams – Athletic Director, UVA

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky Source:Getty

Still a force on the court, Candace is also shaping culture as a broadcaster, bringing authentic player perspective to TV.

18. Carla Williams – Athletic Director, UVA

Virginia Introduces Men's Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom Source:Getty

The first Black woman AD at a Power 5 school, Carla is reshaping collegiate sports leadership.

19. Angel Reese – WNBA Star & Entrepreneur

Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky standout, co-founded DC Power Football Club in Washington, D.C., bringing her competitive energy to professional women’s soccer. She also hosts the podcast Unapologetically Angel, sharing candid conversations and championing authenticity in sports and beyond.

20. Jemele Hill – Journalist & Media Mogul

STARZ: Come Play in Our World - 2025 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty

Once known for her fearless takes at ESPN, Jemele now runs her own production company amplifying Black stories in sports and beyond.

21. Maya Moore – WNBA Star & Activist

2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Source:Getty

Maya paused her career to focus on criminal justice reform, showing that purpose can be bigger than the game.

22. Tamika Tremaglio – NBPA Director

SportiConference Invest In Sports 2023 Source:Getty

Currently leading the NBA players’ union, Tamika is building on Michele Roberts’ legacy with fresh vision.

23. Sonja Henning – WNBA Exec & Attorney

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

A former player turned attorney and executive, Henning has been a long-standing advocate for athletes’ rights.

24. Carla Harris – Investor in Sports Ventures

2013 Food Bank For New York City Can Do Awards Source:Getty

As a powerhouse Wall Street exec, Carla is channeling investment into sports ownership, paving paths for Black women in finance and sports.

25. Natalie White

6th Annual Sports Power Brunch Source:Getty

Natalie White serves as the senior vice president of the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s the driving force behind the team’s youth engagement programs and community outreach efforts. Her Southern roots and passion for basketball have made her an invaluable leader in connecting the Sparks with their fans and the broader Los Angeles community.

