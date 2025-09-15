Black women in professional sports aren’t just playing the game, but they’re redefining it. From locker rooms to boardrooms, from negotiating history-making contracts to coaching championship teams, these women are breaking barriers and setting new standards. Check out 25 Black women running the sports business and culture right now.

When it comes to power, influence, and shifting culture in sports, Black women are at the center of the conversation. They are no longer on the sidelines; they are breaking barriers as agents, executives, coaches, investors, and world-class athletes.. From negotiating billion-dollar deals to shaping the future of leagues, these women are proof that Black women are redefining what leadership in sports looks like.

Take Nicole Lynn, for example. The NFL powerhouse agent made headlines after negotiating Jalen Hurts’ historic $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. Then there’s Swin Cash, a three-time WNBA champion turned New Orleans Pelicans executive, whose impact in basketball operations proves that championship grit translates off the court.

Several successful Black women are making a significant impact in the sports world. On the coaching side, Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, has become a legend not only for her championship wins but also for speaking out on equity in pay and opportunities for women in coaching.

Players are also using their voices and platforms to extend beyond the game. Serena Williams has transitioned into an investor and entrepreneur, utilizing Serena Ventures to support women- and minority-owned businesses. Meanwhile, her sister Venus Williams has championed equal pay and continues to lead conversations about equity in tennis and beyond.

These women in professional sports prove that Black excellence in sports isn’t limited to the field or court. Instead, it’s in the contracts, the boardrooms, and the culture.

Check out our list of the 25 women running the sports business below:

1. Nicole Lynn – NFL Agent Source:Getty Nicole Lynn made history as the first Black woman to represent a top NFL draft pick and continues to dominate as the agent behind Jalen Hurts’ record-breaking $255M deal. She’s redefining what power looks like in sports representation. 2. Swin Cash – NBA Executive Source:Getty After a decorated WNBA career, Swin Cash now serves as VP of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. She’s bringing her on-court experience to leadership, ensuring players are supported beyond stats. 3. Michele Roberts – Former NBPA Executive Source:Getty Michele Roberts made history as the first woman to lead a major players’ union, serving as the Executive Director of the NBA Players Association. Her leadership reshaped labor negotiations, empowered players’ voices, and set a precedent for women of color in sports governance. 4. Dawn Staley – NCAA Coach Source:Getty Dawn Staley’s championship leadership at South Carolina has transformed women’s college basketball. She’s also a vocal advocate for equal pay among coaches. 5. Jennifer King – NFL Coach Source:Getty Jennifer King became the NFL’s first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching position, showing future generations that sidelines aren’t off-limits. 6. Serena Williams – Investor & Entrepreneur Source:Getty Serena built her legacy on the court and now through Serena Ventures, which invests in women and minority-owned startups, expanding her influence far beyond tennis. 7. Venus Williams – Athlete & Advocate Source:Getty Venus was pivotal in the fight for equal pay in tennis. Off the court, she runs businesses in design, wellness, and fashion. 8. Naomi Osaka – Athlete & Agency Founder Source:Play Academy Beyond winning Grand Slams, Naomi founded EVOLVE, a sports agency focused on empowering athletes to own their brands. 9. Simone Biles – Gymnast & Advocate Source:Getty The GOAT gymnast turned her platform into advocacy for mental health and athlete rights, while also expanding into business ventures. 10. Cynthia Marshall – NBA CEO Source:Getty Cynthia Marshall made history as the first Black woman CEO in the NBA, cleaning up the Dallas Mavericks’ culture and setting the tone for the league. 11. Lisa Leslie – WNBA Icon & Coach Source:Getty As a four-time Olympic gold medalist, Lisa Leslie’s transition into coaching and mentorship keeps her legacy alive for the next generation. 12. Nneka Ogwumike – WNBA President Source:Getty As WNBPA president, Nneka has fought for better contracts and working conditions, making real changes for her peers. 13. LaChina Robinson – Sports Analyst Source:Getty Her insightful analysis and advocacy for women’s basketball have made her one of the most trusted voices in sports media. 14. 2025 Forbes Power Women’s Summit Source:Getty After retiring from the league, Renee Montgomery became co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, proving players can also run the business. 15. Allyson Felix – Track Legend & Entrepreneur Source:Getty When Nike tried to cut her maternity pay, Allyson fought back, launched her own brand Saysh, and became a voice for athlete mothers. 16. Katrina Adams – Former USTA CEO Source:Getty The first Black woman to lead the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Adams championed diversity and representation across the sport. 17. Carla Williams – Athletic Director, UVA Source:Getty Still a force on the court, Candace is also shaping culture as a broadcaster, bringing authentic player perspective to TV. 18. Carla Williams – Athletic Director, UVA Source:Getty The first Black woman AD at a Power 5 school, Carla is reshaping collegiate sports leadership. 19. Angel Reese – WNBA Star & Entrepreneur Source:Getty Angel Reese, Chicago Sky standout, co-founded DC Power Football Club in Washington, D.C., bringing her competitive energy to professional women’s soccer. She also hosts the podcast Unapologetically Angel, sharing candid conversations and championing authenticity in sports and beyond. 20. Jemele Hill – Journalist & Media Mogul Source:Getty Once known for her fearless takes at ESPN, Jemele now runs her own production company amplifying Black stories in sports and beyond. 21. Maya Moore – WNBA Star & Activist Source:Getty Maya paused her career to focus on criminal justice reform, showing that purpose can be bigger than the game. 22. Tamika Tremaglio – NBPA Director Source:Getty Currently leading the NBA players’ union, Tamika is building on Michele Roberts’ legacy with fresh vision. 23. Sonja Henning – WNBA Exec & Attorney Source:Getty A former player turned attorney and executive, Henning has been a long-standing advocate for athletes’ rights. 24. Carla Harris – Investor in Sports Ventures Source:Getty As a powerhouse Wall Street exec, Carla is channeling investment into sports ownership, paving paths for Black women in finance and sports. 25. Natalie White Source:Getty Natalie White serves as the senior vice president of the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s the driving force behind the team’s youth engagement programs and community outreach efforts. Her Southern roots and passion for basketball have made her an invaluable leader in connecting the Sparks with their fans and the broader Los Angeles community.