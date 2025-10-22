Celebrity

13 Black Barbies You Should Add To Your Collection—Starting With Debbie Allen’s Tribute Doll

Published on October 22, 2025

Debbie-Allen-black-barbies-collection-gallery

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Debbie Allen has officially joined the ranks of legends immortalized in Barbie’s Tribute Collection. From Allen to Aaliyah, check out 14 iconic Black Barbies you must add to your collection.

Barbie’s Tribute Collection is a series honoring visionaries who have shaped culture and inspired generations. According to Mattel, the Debbie Allen Barbie captures the award-winning choreographer, dancer, and producer’s iconic energy with a glittery performance outfit inspired by her Fame era. The fit is complete with fringe-trim pants, leg warmers, and gold statement accessories. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the doll reflects Allen’s legacy as a creative force who continues to empower young artists through her work and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

While Allen’s doll is the latest to debut, she joins an impressive lineup of Black women honored by Barbie’s Inspiring Women and Tribute collections. The Brandy Barbie was first released in 1999, remains one of the most beloved among fans, featuring the singer’s signature braids and a stylish 2000s-era wardrobe. Yara Shahidi’s Barbie, part of the Shero series, celebrates the Grown-ish star’s advocacy for education and representation in Hollywood.

Collectors can also find historical icons like Rosa Parks and Dr. Maya Angelou in the Inspiring Women series, each crafted to honor their groundbreaking contributions to civil rights and literature. And for music lovers, the Tina Turner Barbie, which is decked out in a replica of her “What’s Love Got to Do with It” look. The Barbie pays homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll herself.

More recently, Aaliyah’s Barbie was released in January 2025, paying tribute to the “One in a Million” singer’s effortless cool and trailblazing influence on music, fashion, and culture. Styled in her signature black leather look with sleek sunglasses and bold attitude, the doll captures the late icon’s timeless blend of edge and elegance. It’s a must-have for collectors who honor artists who redefined what it means to be unapologetically original.

From pioneers like Allen and Angelou to pop culture trailblazers like Brandy and Shahidi, these dolls represent more than just collectibles. They’re symbols of Black excellence, creativity, and timeless influence that every Barbie lover should proudly display.

Check out a gallery of iconic Black Barbies below:

1. Debbie Allen (2025)

1984: American actress and dancer Debbie Allen Source:Getty

Honors the legendary choreographer, dancer, and producer with a sparkling Fame-inspired outfit.

2. Tina Turner (2022)

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" 2025 Gala Performance - Curtain Call + Backstage Source:Getty

Inspired by her iconic “What’s Love Got to Do With It” look, celebrating the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

3. Maya Angelou (2021)

US-DNC2004-ANGELOU Source:Getty

Honors the celebrated poet, author, and activist, complete with a copy of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

4. Rosa Parks (2019)

President Bill Clinton Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Source:Getty

Commemorates the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement” in her classic 1950s attire.

5. Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells Source:Getty

Recognizes the pioneering journalist and anti-lynching activist with a Victorian-style dress.

6. Madam C. J. Walker (2022)

Madam C. J. Walker Portrait Source:Getty

Celebrates America’s first self-made female millionaire and beauty industry pioneer.

7. Brandy (1999)

Celebrity Arrivals at 50th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

A fan-favorite capturing the singer and actress’ signature braids and late-’90s glam. 

8. Aaliyah (2025)

Aaliyah One In A Million re-release assets Source:Marc Baptiste

A tribute to the beloved “Princess of R&B,” featuring her signature tomboy-chic style — baggy pants, crop top, and sleek hair — reflecting her timeless impact on music and fashion.

9. Yara Shahidi (2019)

2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Street Sightings Source:Getty

Modeled after the Grown-ish star, featuring a custom look and her inspiring motto: “Let’s change the world.”

10. Ava DuVernay (2015)

Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex Source:Getty

Inspired by the acclaimed filmmaker, complete with her signature locs and director’s chair.

11. Naomi Osaka (2021)

Naomi Osaka For Tag Heuer Source:Tag Heuer

Honors the tennis champion and activist with her athletic look and calm confidence.

12. Zendaya (2015)

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Inspired by her 2015 Oscars look with locs, celebrating natural beauty and individuality.

13. Laverne Cox (2022)

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Recognizes the Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate, marking a milestone for representation. 

