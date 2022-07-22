Famed ballerina Misty Copeland is basking in the busyness and beauty of new motherhood.

The 39-year-old performer and her husband Olu Evans welcomed their first child earlier this year, a son named Jackson.

“I’m on maternity leave right now,” Copeland recently told PEOPLE. “I have a 3-month-old. But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall.”

“We just got Jackson’s passport a couple days ago,” the ballerina added, regarding the family’s summer travel plans. “So we’re on our way to Corsica this summer in France.”

Copeland’s private life usually shies away from the public eye — excluding a 2015 documentary on the principal dancer’s life and the 2016 news of her and Evans’ wedding.

In an effort to continue protecting her privacy, Copeland said she and her newborn will remain out of the spotlight.

“Definitely with my son, I wouldn’t have him probably be on camera for anything,” the ballerina said. “But when it comes to my career and what I’m doing, I’m really open.”

Copeland also highlighted that admittedly, there’s a lot on her plate as a new mom, performer, best-selling author and fashion line designer.

“It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without having a support system,” she shared. “My husband is incredible and he’s an amazing dad. He’s been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things.”

“But you have to make sacrifices. I’m not at big events every night and out partying and going to dinners. I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things that I want to do,” the ballerina added.

Congrats to Copeland and Evans or their little one — we wish them the best as new parents!

