Misty Copeland Is Retiring From Ballet—But Wait Until You Hear What’s Next

After 25 groundbreaking years with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Misty Copeland has officially announced her retirement as a principal dancer. This marks the end of a historic chapter in classical dance. Read more about her journey and where she will soar next.

In a career defined by grace, grit, and game-changing firsts, Copeland shattered barriers when she became the first Black woman to be named a principal dancer at ABT in 2015. It was a monumental moment in the company’s then-75-year history.

Now, a decade after that promotion, Copeland is stepping away from the stage with a spirit of gratitude and a vision for the future. “It’s time for me to move to the next stage,” she told the Associated Press, just days ahead of the official announcement.

Copeland’s next act isn’t just a graceful exit—it’s a purposeful pivot. Through her nonprofit, The Misty Copeland Foundation, she continues to advocate for diversity in dance by providing access, training and resources for children from underrepresented communities. She’s also an author, speaker and creative force behind Life in Motion Productions, a film company inspired by her own journey. Her bestselling memoir, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, cemented her role as more than a dancer. She’s a storyteller and cultural icon.

Her final bow will take place on October 22 in a farewell performance at The David H. Koch Theater. The tribute will include her first appearance in five years, highlighted by an emotionally resonant performance of the Romeo and Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux. Oprah Winfrey and Caroline Kennedy will serve as honorary chairs for the event, underscoring Copeland’s influence beyond the world of ballet.

“It’s a farewell. But it won’t be the end of me dancing,” she shared. “Never say never.”

Copeland’s departure leaves a noticeable gap: no Black woman currently holds the title of principal dancer at ABT. It’s a stark reminder of how much more work the industry still requires. Still, her legacy lives on in every young Black girl who now sees herself reflected on the world’s most prestigious stages.

Misty Copeland didn’t just dance—she disrupted. And though her pointe shoes may be retiring, her movement is far from over.

Congrats, Misty!

