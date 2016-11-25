Why Your Boyfriend Still Needs To “Please Himself” Even Though He Has You

November 25, 2016  |  
By Julia Austin
1 of 13

If  you’re about to move in with a boyfriend for the first time, or you’re simply spending every hour with your boo, you’re going to encounter an awkward moment—that moment when your boyfriend says, “I need to go jack off. Can you just watch Netflix or entertain yourself for a little bit?” And then you’ll graciously offer to just, you know, handle that for him. But much to your surprise, he’ll turn you down. You might be offended. You might be…confused. You might even tell him he can’t do that! Why does he need to do that when he has a live woman here? But masturbation serves an entirely different purpose than sex or any sexual act does. It’s not weird if your man still does it; here’s why your boyfriend needs to masturbate, even though he has you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

He doesn’t want to ask you that stuff

He may be into some pretty taboo stuff sexually but he doesn’t really want to do that stuff with you. He gets his fix from watching other people in the internet; be grateful it stops there.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

He is pressed for time

Your guy may just not have the time for foreplay, position-switching, more foreplay and so on. Sometimes he just needs a little relief in a hurry. And even a quickie wouldn’t be that fast.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

He doesn’t want to be selfish

He may also know that he doesn’t have the attention span or time to help you have an orgasm right now. And he doesn’t just want to use you for his own satisfaction—consider it his way of being thoughtful.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

He’s stressed out

Most people don’t want to have sex when they feel stressed out, but that doesn’t mean a little climax doesn’t go a long way in calming them down. Your man may just need to masturbate to de-stress, but he isn’t in the mood for sex.

Tradition

Some guys just like to hold onto some of the things they did before living with a partner. They don’t want cohabitation to force them out of things they love. They hold on to self-pleasure on principle. It’s only fair—you hold onto peeing with the door open on principle.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

It helps them last

Some men last longer during sex if they took care of themselves earlier that day. So, again, your man may just be thoughtful for doing this.

Corbis

Corbis

You’re on your period

Even if you offer to give your partner oral when you’re on your period, that may make him feel a little selfish. If he can just do things himself, everybody wins.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

You’re not always available

The urge might strike your man when you’re not home, or when you’re in the middle of important work, or when you have friends over for wine night. He doesn’t want to interrupt.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

They don’t want to wet the bed

Not with urine, but with semen. Some grown men still get wet dreams. Pleasing himself a few times a week can prevent this. If you now share a bed—permanently—this matters.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

You’re in a fight

What’s a guy to do if he feels like getting off but you’re in the middle of a huge fight? It would be pretty rude if he said, “But wanna have sex still?”

Image Source: Shutterstock.com

Image Source: Shutterstock.com

His sex drive is too high

Some men just have super high sex drives. You may not be in the mood half of the time he is. No problem! He’ll handle it himself.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

They can be more aggressive

Men can behave towards their own flesh in a way they could never behave towards you. At least they couldn’t if they had hopes of ever looking you in the eyes again.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Image Source: Shutterstock

They like to be sneaky

Who doesn’t like to feel like they’re getting away with something? You know you do. Some guys just get off on the idea of getting off when their girlfriend is in the other room and doesn’t know.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN