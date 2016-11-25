Why Your Boyfriend Still Needs To “Please Himself” Even Though He Has You

1 of 13

If you’re about to move in with a boyfriend for the first time, or you’re simply spending every hour with your boo, you’re going to encounter an awkward moment—that moment when your boyfriend says, “I need to go jack off. Can you just watch Netflix or entertain yourself for a little bit?” And then you’ll graciously offer to just, you know, handle that for him. But much to your surprise, he’ll turn you down. You might be offended. You might be…confused. You might even tell him he can’t do that! Why does he need to do that when he has a live woman here? But masturbation serves an entirely different purpose than sex or any sexual act does. It’s not weird if your man still does it; here’s why your boyfriend needs to masturbate, even though he has you. He doesn’t want to ask you that stuff He may be into some pretty taboo stuff sexually but he doesn’t really want to do that stuff with you. He gets his fix from watching other people in the internet; be grateful it stops there.

He is pressed for time Your guy may just not have the time for foreplay, position-switching, more foreplay and so on. Sometimes he just needs a little relief in a hurry. And even a quickie wouldn’t be that fast.

He doesn’t want to be selfish He may also know that he doesn’t have the attention span or time to help you have an orgasm right now. And he doesn’t just want to use you for his own satisfaction—consider it his way of being thoughtful.

He’s stressed out Most people don’t want to have sex when they feel stressed out, but that doesn’t mean a little climax doesn’t go a long way in calming them down. Your man may just need to masturbate to de-stress, but he isn’t in the mood for sex.

Tradition Some guys just like to hold onto some of the things they did before living with a partner. They don’t want cohabitation to force them out of things they love. They hold on to self-pleasure on principle. It’s only fair—you hold onto peeing with the door open on principle.

It helps them last Some men last longer during sex if they took care of themselves earlier that day. So, again, your man may just be thoughtful for doing this.

You’re on your period Even if you offer to give your partner oral when you’re on your period, that may make him feel a little selfish. If he can just do things himself, everybody wins.

You’re not always available The urge might strike your man when you’re not home, or when you’re in the middle of important work, or when you have friends over for wine night. He doesn’t want to interrupt.

They don’t want to wet the bed Not with urine, but with semen. Some grown men still get wet dreams. Pleasing himself a few times a week can prevent this. If you now share a bed—permanently—this matters.

You’re in a fight What’s a guy to do if he feels like getting off but you’re in the middle of a huge fight? It would be pretty rude if he said, “But wanna have sex still?”

His sex drive is too high Some men just have super high sex drives. You may not be in the mood half of the time he is. No problem! He’ll handle it himself.

They can be more aggressive Men can behave towards their own flesh in a way they could never behave towards you. At least they couldn’t if they had hopes of ever looking you in the eyes again.