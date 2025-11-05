The Pink Tax Is Real: Why Women Pay More For The Same Damn Things As Men

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Let’s face it, sometimes being a woman is just plain expensive. Like it or not, there are some things women pay more for even though on average they make less money than men.

“Women often encounter extra expenses by virtue of being women (menstrual products come to mind) — but extra, lady-specific costs sneak into goods and services all genders use, too,” reports The Huffington Post.

A Daily Share video recently highlighted products that apply the so-called “women’s tax.”

In fact, women pay about $1,350 more a year than men on products that are similar to those men use.

The Daily Share compared gendered pricing for an array of items, from face cream to dry cleaning bills for the same shirt. And every time, women wind up paying more–even if the product targeted at women has the exact same ingredients as the one for men.

For example, razors for women run about $9.97 versus $8.56, even though it’s the same brand of razor and number of razors.

And a big one– perfume vs. cologne. Narciso Rodriguez eau de Toilette for her is a whopping $106.60 while Narciso Rodriguez eau de Toilette for him is $87.

When it comes to cutting your hair, you will on average pay nationally about $44. The men’s national average for a haircut is just $28.

The one that got us was when Daily Share dried cleaned the same shirt. The “lady shirt” cost $8 to dry clean, compared with $6 for the “man’s shirt.”

And get this: in some instances, a pink pillow cost $1 more than a brown pillow. No kidding.

