Lifestyle

The Pink Tax: Things Women Pay More For Than Men

The Pink Tax Is Real: Why Women Pay More For The Same Damn Things As Men

Being a woman is pricey, sis. From razors to dry cleaning, women are charged more for products that are nearly identical to men’s — a phenomenon known as the “Pink Tax.” Here’s how it quietly costs us over $1,300 a year just to exis

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

african-american woman holds pink calculator at desk
Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Let’s face it, sometimes being a woman is just plain expensive. Like it or not, there are some things women pay more for even though on average they make less money than men.

“Women often encounter extra expenses by virtue of being women (menstrual products come to mind) — but extra, lady-specific costs sneak into goods and services all genders use, too,” reports The Huffington Post.

A Daily Share video recently highlighted products that apply the so-called “women’s tax.”

In fact, women pay about $1,350 more a year than men on products that are similar to those men use.

The Daily Share compared gendered pricing for an array of items, from face cream to dry cleaning bills for the same shirt. And every time, women wind up paying more–even if the product targeted at women has the exact same ingredients as the one for men.

RELATED CONTENT: Dodging Deductions? Why Cheating On Your Taxes Isn’t Worth It

Beyoncé Has Receipts, Files Petition To Fight $2.7M Tax Bill

For example, razors for women run about $9.97 versus $8.56, even though it’s the same brand of razor and number of razors.

And a big one– perfume vs. cologne. Narciso Rodriguez eau de Toilette for her is a whopping $106.60 while Narciso Rodriguez eau de Toilette for him is $87.

When it comes to cutting your hair, you will on average pay nationally about $44. The men’s national average for a haircut is just $28.

The one that got us was when Daily Share dried cleaned the same shirt. The “lady shirt” cost $8 to dry clean, compared with $6 for the “man’s shirt.”

And get this: in some instances, a pink pillow cost $1 more than a brown pillow. No kidding.

RELATED CONTENT: I Don’t! Married Women Are Being Penalized Come Tax Season

Related Tags

pink tax taxes

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Congratulations...It's A BOY! Proud Papa Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His First Baby With Cardi B: 'It's Supposed To Happen Real Soon'

Bossip

Red Carpet Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Gin & Jheri Curl Juice: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

Bossip
Cash Money Records 4th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party

Pilar Sanders’ Legacy: How She Raised Stars & Built Her Own Legacy

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close