Beyoncé owes Uncle Sam big money, but she isn’t giving up the cash without a fight.

On April 17, the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer filed a petition to challenge the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after being hit with a $2.7 million tax bill.

According to Page Six, in the petition, the “Cuff It” singer argued that the IRS made several errors while processing her 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

Via her attorneys, the 41-year-old mogul pointed out that some of her itemized deductions for the aforementioned tax years were not honored. In 2018, the filing noted that Beyoncé made a charity contribution worth $868,766 that should have been deducted to lower her tax liability.

The appeal also alleged that the IRS did not approve portions of the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker’s “business income deductions, utilities, insurance, management fees, legal services and professional services for 2018 and 2019, respectively,” Page Six noted.

Here’s how much Beyoncé allegedly owes.

Beyoncé was served with a Notice of Deficiency January 18, 2023. According to the document, the IRS claimed that the mother of three owed $805,850 for 2018 and $1,442,747 for 2019, plus an additional $449,719.40 in combined penalties for those years.

Michael C. Cohen, an attorney representing the multi-hyphenate, told Page Six that he was “working with the IRS” to solve Bey’s outstanding tax balance and that the matter would be “resolved shortly.”

Hopefully, the star doesn’t have to cough up the cash. According to the appeal, Beyoncé does not owe any tax deficiency payments. This occurs when an individual reports an amount to the IRS that’s different from the figure they calculate. Bey believes she has been in good standing with her tax payments and that there should be no penalty. The singer is seeking a trial for the case in Los Angeles.

According to Forbes, Bey has a whopping net worth of $450 million, so if she does have to foot the bill, it won’t cause a dent in her massive fortune. But who likes paying Uncle Sam when they don’t have to?

We hope it all works out for you, Bey!

