Victoria Monét Shares She Has ‘A Form Of Eczema For The Scalp’ & Shows Off Natural Hair Growth After Two Years Using Beyoncé’s Cécred

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Victoria Monét switches up her hair almost as much as she switches up her red carpet style and sultry dance moves. One thing that the “On My Mama” singer is going to do is give the girls a hair look we love. Wigs, sew-ins, sleek styles, and other transformations: Victoria stays changing it up.

But beneath those looks, the Grammy winner has also been dealing with something many Black women know well: maintaining a healthy scalp, protecting her edges, and keeping her natural hair growing.

But her seborrheic dermatitis makes it even more difficult.

Victoria Monét Has Been Open About Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that commonly affects the scalp. It can cause flaking, scaling, itching, and irritation.

On darker skin, the condition may not always look like the redness many people associate with irritation. It can appear differently on Black skin, which can sometimes complicate how quickly it is recognized.

Research has also identified seborrheic dermatitis as a common skin concern among Black patients. Hair texture, styling practices, and wash routines can also affect how people manage the condition.

So Victoria called on Cécred godmothers—Tina Knowles and Cécred Director of Education Dr. Kari Williams—for help. And it seems to be working.

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