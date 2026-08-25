Source: Photo courtesy of Facebook. / Kenya Glasgow.

Family and community members are mourning the tragic loss of 31-year-old Kenya Glasgow and her 2-year-old twin daughter, Kennedi, who were struck by lightning while running for shelter during a storm in Florida on Sunday, Aug. 23, according to reports from CBS News and NBC Miami. Authorities in Margate, Florida, are currently investigating the tragic lightning strike.

Margate lightning strike: What happened to Kenya Glasgow and her daughter Kennedi?

The mother and daughter were struck around 2:30 p.m. near the 7900 block of Northwest 1st Street in Margate, Florida, according to CBS News. Officials from the Margate Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue said Kenya and Kennedi were found lying on the sidewalk following the heartbreaking incident.

Bystander Prince Moody said he had just rushed his own family inside when he heard a loud crack of thunder and noticed an orange glow outside. Moments later, his son alerted him that someone had been struck by lightning.

“My son, now, said to me, ‘Hey, Dad. I think somebody got hit. There’s a lady on the floor,'” Prince Moody told CBS News in an interview published Aug. 24. “And I’m like, ‘What? No way. Stop, man.’ And he said, ‘No, look.’ And I looked out my window, and I saw a lady on the floor.”

Moody said he immediately ran across the street to help.

“As I get closer, there’s also a toddler lying a couple of feet from the mother,” Moody said. “Charred. It’s a scene that I never want to see again.”

In a separate interview with NBC Miami, Moody said he could see “smoke” coming from Kenya’s body.

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