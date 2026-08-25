Kenya Glasgow & 2-Year-Old Daughter Die In Lightning Strike
Mom And 2-Year-Old Twin Daughter Die After Being Struck By Lightning While Seeking Shelter From Storm
Family and community members are mourning the tragic loss of 31-year-old Kenya Glasgow and her 2-year-old twin daughter, Kennedi, who were struck by lightning while running for shelter during a storm in Florida on Sunday, Aug. 23, according to reports from CBS News and NBC Miami. Authorities in Margate, Florida, are currently investigating the tragic lightning strike.
Margate lightning strike: What happened to Kenya Glasgow and her daughter Kennedi?
The mother and daughter were struck around 2:30 p.m. near the 7900 block of Northwest 1st Street in Margate, Florida, according to CBS News. Officials from the Margate Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue said Kenya and Kennedi were found lying on the sidewalk following the heartbreaking incident.
Bystander Prince Moody said he had just rushed his own family inside when he heard a loud crack of thunder and noticed an orange glow outside. Moments later, his son alerted him that someone had been struck by lightning.
“My son, now, said to me, ‘Hey, Dad. I think somebody got hit. There’s a lady on the floor,'” Prince Moody told CBS News in an interview published Aug. 24. “And I’m like, ‘What? No way. Stop, man.’ And he said, ‘No, look.’ And I looked out my window, and I saw a lady on the floor.”
Moody said he immediately ran across the street to help.
“As I get closer, there’s also a toddler lying a couple of feet from the mother,” Moody said. “Charred. It’s a scene that I never want to see again.”
In a separate interview with NBC Miami, Moody said he could see “smoke” coming from Kenya’s body.
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The mother and daughter duo were rushed to the hospital and passed away hours later. Community members are shocked.
First responders quickly arrived at the scene and began treating the victims, including performing CPR. Kenya and Kennedi were transported to local hospitals, where both were later pronounced dead.
The mother and daughter’s tragic death has sent a wave of shock across their community. One Margate resident told NBC Miami that they were heartbroken by their deaths, describing them as “nice” and “welcoming.”
The Margate lightning strike remains under investigation.
Kameron Glasgow, Kenya’s husband, speaks out.
Kenya’s husband, Kameron Glasgow, told NBC Miami in a separate interview published Aug. 24 that he was only a few steps away from his wife and daughter when the lightning struck. The family had arrived at his aunt’s home for dinner during the thunderstorm and was attempting to get inside as the rain intensified. Their other twin daughter, Kensli, remained in the car at the time.
“We saw that the rain was picking up and we just said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get the girls inside.’ So, just a simple thing that anybody would do,” Kameron explained.
Kameron said the family was trying to make it from their vehicle to the front door when the lightning struck Kenya and Kennedi.
“The worst feeling in the world. And to turn around and see your wife and daughter there, lifeless, even worse,” said Kameron.
The couple would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November.
“This is extremely hard,” the grieving father and husband added.
Kameron also paid tribute to his wife and daughter in a Facebook post shared Monday that read:
“I just lost my best friend. My daughter just lost her best friend. After I lost my father a few years ago I learned a very valuable lesson and that’s to never question God. My babies didn’t suffer. I’m hurt we are hurt but if you gotten the chance to feel that beautiful light my wife and daughter brought into your life cherish it. It’s there for a reason. It gives us all the blueprint to just love others and always remember it doesn’t take much to be kind. Kenya, Kennedi, I Love You Both So Much. I Thank You Both For Choosing Me As Your Husband And Father. Don’t worry about Kensli and I. I know you both have us covered for the rest of our lives. We will make you both our story and take it one day at a time because I know you both are guiding us.”
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Glasgow family during this difficult time.
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