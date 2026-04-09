The States With The Biggest Penises Revealed — And Whew… Some Of Y’all Might Wanna Sit This One Out

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Some men are packing serious size down below in certain states, according to a new study released by Bespoke Surgical on Feb. 22. Yes, you read that right: penis size. Researchers from the medical practice conducted a survey that found places like Iowa, South Carolina, Arizona, New York, and Indiana aren’t just known for their landmarks, some men living in these states tend to have bigger eggplants, too.

Based on self-reported survey responses, which, let’s be honest, may involve a touch of optimism, the average erect length across the U.S. comes in at 6.34 inches, but here’s where things get bigger and better.

Here are the average penis sizes of the top five states listed in the survey.

When it comes to the top states, Iowa leads the way with an average size of 7.13 inches, followed closely by South Carolina at 7.04 and Arizona at 7.01. New York checks in at 6.72 inches, while Indiana rounds out the top five at 6.68.

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Iowa’s average is about 12.5% higher than the national figure, which is approximately 5.1 to 5.5 inches. South Carolina trails slightly behind at roughly 11% above average. Interestingly, the results suggest there’s no single “type” of place dominating the list, apparently, size doesn’t care about geography. That said, the South does make a strong showing overall, with several states from the region appearing in the top 10 list, including South Carolina (#2), Alabama (#8), Maryland (#9), and Mississippi (#10).

Source: wakila / Getty

How did Bespoke Surgical find this data?

To pull together these numbers, Bespoke Surgical surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. adults, asking participants with a penis to self-report both flaccid and erect measurements. Yes, this required a fair amount of honesty, confidence, and probably a ruler that everyone swears is accurate. The survey also explored people’s experiences, including whether they’ve measured themselves, compared with others, or had conversations about size. The findings were eye-opening. A solid 67% of respondents with a penis admitted that they tend to overestimate their size (bold strategy), while 28% go the humble route and underestimate when talking with friends or potential partners.

Overall, though, 82% said they felt confident or very confident, which suggests most guys are walking around with a healthy dose of self-belief. Unsurprisingly, curiosity is high. Around 88% have measured at some point, and 57% admit they’ve compared themselves to others. Feedback doesn’t go unnoticed either, with 73% saying a partner has commented on their size at some point. Looking at the bigger picture, 60% of all respondents, across genders, say girth matters more than length, while a whopping 89% agree society puts way too much emphasis on penis size in general.

Notably, the survey shows that when it comes to intimacy in the bedroom, emotional connection, chemistry, and compatibility matter far more than any measurement.

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