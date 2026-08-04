National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — Meet The 15 Black-Owned Cookie Brands Your Sweet Tooth Will Thank You For

Source: izusek / Getty There is never a bad time for a warm chocolate chip cookie, but National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is the perfect excuse to discover a few new favorites. Check out these notable Black-owned cookie brands worth ordering for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Beyond satisfying your sweet tooth, ordering from Black-owned bakeries and cookie brands is a delicious way to support entrepreneurs who are putting their own spin on a timeless dessert. From stuffed gourmet creations to allergy-friendly treats, these cookie companies prove there is something for every kind of cookie lover. RELATED CONTENT: Slay In Style: 8 Black-Owned Fashion Brands That Craft Chic & Culturally Inspired Summer Dresses Source: SDI Productions / Getty According to Travel Noire, Black-owned cookie brands continue to shape the dessert industry by blending family traditions, creative flavors, and community-centered missions. If you are looking to refresh your snack stash, check out five brands worth adding to your cart. Buy Black Main Street also notes a variety of Black-owned businesses that offer different chocolate chip varieties, from vegan to gluten-free options. They also offer a directory for customers to search for other great Black-owned brands beyond the cookie business. Scroll down for decision Black-owned cookie brands to support on this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

14 Black-Owned Cookie Brands To Support 1. Sweet Mae’s Cookies Inspired by generations of family recipes, Cincinnati-based Sweet Mae’s Cookies specializes in gourmet stuffed cookies with flavors like Peach Cobbler, Maple Ginger Molasses, and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk. Every cookie is baked from scratch and rooted in family tradition.

2. Partake Foods Founded by Denise Woodard after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, Partake Foods offers delicious chocolate chip cookies that are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the top nine allergens. They are widely available online and in major retailers.

3. Cookie Society This Dallas-based husband and wife bakery has become famous for its oversized gourmet cookies and rotating monthly menu. Their classic chocolate chip cookie remains a fan favorite, and nationwide shipping makes it easy to join the hype.

4. Kookie Kartel Arizona’s Kookie Kartel serves up soft-baked cookies alongside creative treats like cookie jars and cookie shooters. Their buttery chocolate chip cookies are perfect for anyone who loves a fresh bakery style bite.

5. Maya’s Cookies Based in San Diego, Maya’s Cookies has built a loyal following with its entirely vegan gourmet cookie lineup. Seasonal collections and creative flavor combinations make this brand a standout for plant-based dessert lovers.

6. Anthony’s Cookies San Francisco favorite Anthony’s Cookies is known for mastering the perfect texture with crisp edges and gooey chocolate filled centers. They also offer nationwide shipping and cookie dough in select markets.

7. Juanita’s Jar These bite-sized cookies deliver more than a sweet snack. Founder Juanita Flowers created the company with a mission to support survivors of domestic violence, making every purchase meaningful as well as delicious. Visit their site here.

8. Gooey On The Inside Based in New York City, Gooey On The Inside lives up to its name with cookies that are crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft in the middle. Unique flavor twists keep customers coming back for more.

9. TCM Cookie Atlanta-based TCM Cookie is known for its massive Monster cookies packed with chocolate chips and premium ingredients. They are perfect for sharing, although you may not want to.

10. Good Cookies Detroit’s Good Cookies brings homemade comfort to every batch. Their freshly baked chocolate chip cookies are designed to recreate that nostalgic, straight from the oven feeling.

11. Not As Famous Cookie Co. This bakery has built a following with handcrafted cookies that look like they were freshly scooped from homemade dough. Premium butter and chocolate help elevate every bite.

12. Uncle Eddie’s Vegan Cookies One of the pioneers in vegan baking, Uncle Eddie’s offers organic chocolate chip cookies that appeal to both longtime vegans and anyone looking for a delicious dairy-free treat.

13. Sweet Maddie’s Bakery Sweet Maddie’s makes it easy to enjoy warm bakery cookies at home with its frozen gourmet cookie dough. Simply bake whenever the craving strikes.

14. Mia’s Treats Delight Founded by youth entrepreneur Tamia Coleman-Hawkins, Mia’s Treats Delight proves that big dreams can start with a single batch of cookies. Inspired by baking alongside her grandmother, Tamia launched the St. Louis-based business as a child and has since built a nationally recognized brand offering gourmet cookies, brownies, and cookie cakes. Every order is made with homemade flavor and a commitment to giving back, with the company supporting initiatives that serve families and individuals experiencing homelessness. From classic chocolate chip to creative seasonal flavors, Mia’s Treats Delight is serving up desserts with purpose, one cookie at a time.