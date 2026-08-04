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Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: 15 Black-Owned Cookie Brands

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — Meet The 15 Black-Owned Cookie Brands Your Sweet Tooth Will Thank You For

There is never a bad time for a warm chocolate chip cookie, but National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is the perfect excuse to discover a few new favorites.

Published on August 4, 2026
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There is never a bad time for a warm chocolate chip cookie, but National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is the perfect excuse to discover a few new favorites. Check out these notable Black-owned cookie brands worth ordering for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. 

Beyond satisfying your sweet tooth, ordering from Black-owned bakeries and cookie brands is a delicious way to support entrepreneurs who are putting their own spin on a timeless dessert. From stuffed gourmet creations to allergy-friendly treats, these cookie companies prove there is something for every kind of cookie lover.

RELATED CONTENT: Slay In Style: 8 Black-Owned Fashion Brands That Craft Chic & Culturally Inspired Summer Dresses

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies Baking with Family
Source: SDI Productions / Getty

According to Travel Noire, Black-owned cookie brands continue to shape the dessert industry by blending family traditions, creative flavors, and community-centered missions. If you are looking to refresh your snack stash, check out five brands worth adding to your cart.

Buy Black Main Street also notes a variety of Black-owned businesses that offer different chocolate chip varieties, from vegan to gluten-free options. They also offer a directory for customers to search for other great Black-owned brands beyond the cookie business. Scroll down for decision Black-owned cookie brands to support on this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

1. Sweet Mae’s Cookies

Inspired by generations of family recipes, Cincinnati-based Sweet Mae’s Cookies specializes in gourmet stuffed cookies with flavors like Peach Cobbler, Maple Ginger Molasses, and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk. Every cookie is baked from scratch and rooted in family tradition.

2. Partake Foods

Founded by Denise Woodard after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, Partake Foods offers delicious chocolate chip cookies that are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from the top nine allergens. They are widely available online and in major retailers.

This Dallas-based husband and wife bakery has become famous for its oversized gourmet cookies and rotating monthly menu. Their classic chocolate chip cookie remains a fan favorite, and nationwide shipping makes it easy to join the hype.

4. Kookie Kartel

Arizona’s Kookie Kartel serves up soft-baked cookies alongside creative treats like cookie jars and cookie shooters. Their buttery chocolate chip cookies are perfect for anyone who loves a fresh bakery style bite.

5. Maya’s Cookies

Based in San Diego, Maya’s Cookies has built a loyal following with its entirely vegan gourmet cookie lineup. Seasonal collections and creative flavor combinations make this brand a standout for plant-based dessert lovers.

6. Anthony’s Cookies

San Francisco favorite Anthony’s Cookies is known for mastering the perfect texture with crisp edges and gooey chocolate filled centers. They also offer nationwide shipping and cookie dough in select markets.

7. Juanita’s Jar

These bite-sized cookies deliver more than a sweet snack. Founder Juanita Flowers created the company with a mission to support survivors of domestic violence, making every purchase meaningful as well as delicious. Visit their site here.

8. Gooey On The Inside

Based in New York City, Gooey On The Inside lives up to its name with cookies that are crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft in the middle. Unique flavor twists keep customers coming back for more.

Atlanta-based TCM Cookie is known for its massive Monster cookies packed with chocolate chips and premium ingredients. They are perfect for sharing, although you may not want to.

10. Good Cookies

Detroit’s Good Cookies brings homemade comfort to every batch. Their freshly baked chocolate chip cookies are designed to recreate that nostalgic, straight from the oven feeling.

This bakery has built a following with handcrafted cookies that look like they were freshly scooped from homemade dough. Premium butter and chocolate help elevate every bite.

12. Uncle Eddie’s Vegan Cookies

One of the pioneers in vegan baking, Uncle Eddie’s offers organic chocolate chip cookies that appeal to both longtime vegans and anyone looking for a delicious dairy-free treat.

13. Sweet Maddie’s Bakery

Sweet Maddie’s makes it easy to enjoy warm bakery cookies at home with its frozen gourmet cookie dough. Simply bake whenever the craving strikes.

14. Mia’s Treats Delight

Founded by youth entrepreneur Tamia Coleman-Hawkins, Mia’s Treats Delight proves that big dreams can start with a single batch of cookies. Inspired by baking alongside her grandmother, Tamia launched the St. Louis-based business as a child and has since built a nationally recognized brand offering gourmet cookies, brownies, and cookie cakes. Every order is made with homemade flavor and a commitment to giving back, with the company supporting initiatives that serve families and individuals experiencing homelessness. From classic chocolate chip to creative seasonal flavors, Mia’s Treats Delight is serving up desserts with purpose, one cookie at a time. 

15. Sweet Little Things

If you’re looking for cookies that double as edible works of art, Sweet Little Things belongs on your radar. Specializing in handcrafted custom sugar cookies, the bakery creates beautifully decorated treats for birthdays, baby showers, weddings, graduations, holidays, and just about every celebration in between. Each cookie is thoughtfully designed to match your event’s theme, proving that dessert can be just as memorable as the occasion itself. Whether you’re gifting a cookie box or planning a picture perfect dessert table, Sweet Little Things delivers treats that are almost too beautiful to eat.

No matter your cookie preference, these Black-owned brands prove that celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day can be both delicious and impactful. Looking for even more recommendations? Browse the full roundups from TravelNoire and Buy Black Main Street for additional businesses to support and sweet treats to discover.

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Black-Owned Brands With Sunscreens To Protect Your Marvelous Melanin-Rich Skin

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