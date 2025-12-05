Close
20 Luxe Black-Owned Beauty Brands Perfect For Holiday Gifting

If you are looking for presents that feel thoughtful, luxurious, and meaningful, there is no better place to start than with these Black-owned beauty brands designed for women in mind.

Published on December 5, 2025
The holiday season is here. For many of us, gift shopping is officially in full swing. If you are looking for presents that feel thoughtful, luxurious, and meaningful, there is no better place to start than with these Black-owned beauty brands designed for women in mind. Read on for the complete list.

Over the last decade, Black women founders have transformed the beauty landscape by creating innovative makeup, skincare, haircare, and wellness solutions that reflect our skin, our needs, and our cultural experiences. What once seemed like a limited market has grown into an expansive, thriving ecosystem filled with award-winning formulas, global best-sellers, and cult favorites loved by makeup artists and everyday beauty lovers alike.

Brands that were once considered niche are now leading the industry. According to WWD, Black-owned brands like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Ami Colé, and others continue to shift standards around inclusivity and product development while gaining mainstream recognition for their high performance and shade diversity.

Today, Black-owned beauty spans every category, from clean skincare that prioritizes hyperpigmentation to bold, editorial makeup crafted by world-renowned artists. These brands are not only building generational wealth but also creating space for deeper representation in Sephora aisles, magazine shelves, and holiday gift guides everywhere.

Whether you are shopping for your sister who loves a good nude lipstick, your friend who swears by self-care Sundays, or the beauty lover who can never resist a new eyeshadow palette, there’s a Black-owned brand designed with them in mind. The formulas are thoughtful, the packaging is chic, and the impact (supporting Black founders and creators) is powerful. This year, elevate your Christmas gifting with products that celebrate culture, creativity, and community.

Explore standout Black-owned beauty brands offering everything from skincare staples to festive glam. Each one not only makes a beautiful gift but also represents the innovation and artistry driving the beauty world forward.

Check out 20 Black-owned beauty brands to support below:

1. OUI THE PEOPLE

Founded by Karen Young, this body-care brand elevates shaving and skin nourishment with luxurious, irritation-minimizing formulas designed to make body care feel intentional and indulgent.

2. EADEM

Co-founded by Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover, Eadem focuses on treating hyperpigmentation with melanin-safe formulas, including their viral Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum.

3. DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY

From legendary makeup artist Danessa Myricks, this line offers bold pigments and multidimensional formulas loved by professional artists and beauty trendsetters.

4. PAT MCGRATH LABS

Founded by Dame Pat McGrath, this globally acclaimed luxury brand delivers iconic eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and runway-ready glamour.

5. KNC BEAUTY

Kristen Noel Crawley’s line of playful yet practical lip and eye masks has become a staple in the self-care world, offering fun and nourishing treatments.

6. JUVIA’S PLACE

Known for vibrant, highly pigmented palettes, Juvia’s Place—founded by Chichi Eburu—creates bold, inclusive cosmetics for deeper skin tones.

7. BEAUTY BAKERIE

Created by Cashmere Nicole, this cruelty-free brand offers long-wear makeup centered on inclusivity, especially known for its “dessert-themed” aesthetic.

8. Hyper Skin

Desiree Verdejo’s targeted vitamin C serum for dark spots has become a fan favorite among those seeking brighter, more even-toned skin.

9. MENTED COSMETICS

Founded by KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson, Mented offers everyday makeup essentials, especially beloved for their inclusive nude lip shades.

10. BRIOGEO

Nancy Twine created Briogeo to offer clean, textured-hair-friendly formulas that promote hair health, moisture, and growth.

11. FENTY BEAUTY

Rihanna’s groundbreaking brand set a new standard for shade inclusivity with its foundations, complexion products, and skin-loving formulations.

12. PATTERN BEAUTY

Tracee Ellis Ross’ haircare line is dedicated to nourishing curls and coils with rich, hydrating formulas designed for textured hair.

13. SHANI DARDEN SKIN CARE

Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden offers results-driven skincare essentials, including her award-winning Retinol Reform.

14. TOPICALS

Created by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, Topicals focuses on chronic skin conditions with gentle yet effective formulas in bright, eye-catching packaging.

15. BEAUTYSTAT

Ron Robinson’s science-backed skincare line is known for its stabilized vitamin C formulas that brighten and smooth the skin.

16. TPH BY TARAJI

Taraji P. Henson’s scalp-first haircare line delivers targeted treatments designed for protective styles and textured hair needs.

17. KARITÉ

Created by three Ghanaian sisters, Karité offers shea butter-rich body care rooted in tradition and made to nourish the skin deeply.

18. DONNA’S RECIPE


Founded by actress and natural-hair advocate Tabitha Brown, along with Gina Woods, Donna’s Recipe is a fully vegan, clean-ingredient haircare line built for curls, coils, and all things textured.

19. CÉCRED


Created by Beyoncé with the vision of inclusive haircare for all textures, Cécred dropped in 2024 and recently expanded to Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

20. JENTL

Jentl offers vegan, organic, cruelty‑free body care that turns everyday routines into nourishing self‑care rituals, with hand‑whipped butters and natural oils designed to hydrate skin while honoring culture and community. Perfect for gifting or daily indulgence, Jentl makes caring for your body feel luxurious, intentional, and joyful.

Happy Holidays and happy shopping!

