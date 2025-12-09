National Christmas Card Day — 11 Celebrities That Sleighed The Holidays

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

of 11

Source: James Devaney / Getty If there’s one thing stars love more than twinkly lights and oversized ornaments, it’s dropping glam Christmas cards that send social media into meltdown. From coordinated couture to cozy matching PJs, Hollywood’s biggest names know how to sleigh (pun fully intended). Grab your hot cocoa, here are the most fabulous, festive, and downright iconic celebrity Christmas cards and family photos that lit up our timelines over the years. And this couldn’t come at a better moment: National Christmas Card Day lands on Dec. 9, a yearly nudge to mail those holiday hellos, a tradition that started in 1843 when Sir Henry Cole released the first-ever card to help boost England’s postal service. 1. Ciara & Russell Wilson: The Sleek, Stylish Family Portrait Ciara kicked off Christmas 2024 with a polished, picture-perfect family photo. On Dec. 24, 2024, she and her husband, Russell Wilson, shared a joint Instagram post featuring their gorgeous family of six, all dressed in chic black. Ciara wore a black turtleneck while holding baby Amora in a matching black dress, both topped with white bows. Win sported a sharp black suit, and Sienna looked adorable in fingerless gloves, a skirt, and a T-shirt. Wilson sat proudly beside his older daughter in a suit of his own, while his son, Future, rounded out the portrait in a suit and white sneakers. The family sealed the post with a simple, sweet message: “Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilsons.” RELATED CONTENT: Why Mariah Carey Is Still The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

2. Beyoncé & Jay-Z: The Chic Carter Crew Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beyoncé rang in New Year’s Eve 2019 with a highlight reel of her whirlwind year, but the standout moment? A stunning Carter family holiday card at the end of the video. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and Rumi wore matching white dresses, while Sir looked like a mini Jay-Z in a tiny tux. Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet card.

3. Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: A Global Year in Photos In mid-December 2024, Harry and Meghan dropped a warm, travel-filled holiday card. According to New York Times writer Elizabeth Holmes, the card contained a collage of pictures “from Harry and Meghan’s trips to Nigeria and Colombia this year, as well as a new photo of their family. The shot, taken from behind, shows Archie and Lili, ages 5 + 3, running into their parents’ arms.” The message inside read: “We wish you a very happy holiday season, and a joyful new year.”

4. Kimora Lee Simmons: Couture Christmas Magic Kimora Lee Simmons’ 2023 holiday photo was pure glamour. Posed alongside daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, plus sons Kenzo, Wolfe, and Gary, the fashion icon shone in a black dress that matched the whole family, except Aoki, who stunned in a bold red satin gown. Kimora captioned her festive moment: “Welcome to 2023. Cheers to being Happy and Strong! You deserve that! From my crazy bunch to you and yours!”

5. Wendy Osefo: Winter Wonderland RHOP star Wendy Osefo and her family celebrated Christmas 2023 with a dazzling black-and-green theme. The entire crew looked effortlessly polished as Wendy shared, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Osefos.”

6. Kandi Burruss: A White Christmas With the Whole Crew In 2023, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker went for all-white elegance in front of a glowing Christmas tree. They were joined by Riley—stunning in green pajamas—Kaela in reindeer ears, and little ones Blaze and Ace, both beaming. Kandi wrote: “Merry Christmas, everyone! From our family to yours. I pray that you have an awesome. Christmas!”





7. Mariah Carey: The Queen of Christmas in Her Element No holiday roundup would be complete without Mariah Carey. In 2022, she shared a sweet shot of herself and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, enjoying a magical moment on a Christmas Eve sleigh ride. “Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!” she captioned. This year, the twins, who are 14 now, were spotted celebrating Christmas with dad Nick Cannon, posing with their siblings—Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful—before a festive tree and fireplace display. Cannon summed it up with: “Cannon Family Vibes.”

8. Tamera Mowry: Classic & Cozy Holiday Charm Back in 2019, Tamera Mowry unveiled a serene family Christmas card featuring herself, husband Adam Housley, and their children Aden and Ariah sitting on a bench surrounded by lush greenery. Her caption read: “Excited to show you guys the Housley #Christmas card this year! #MerryChristmas 🎄@adamhousley @thehousleylife.”





9. Porsha Williams: Winter Wonderland Glam For Christmas 2020, Porsha Williams teamed up with Balsam Hill and celebrity designer Brad Schmidt to turn her home into a luxury winter wonderland. She and her daughter, Pilar, posed for PEOPLE in a stunning professional photoshoot by Sterling Pics. Porsha told PEOPLE during the interview, “I am big on the holidays. It’s the most important time of the year.”



10. Tia Mowry: Pajama Party Perfection In 2024, Tia Mowry joined the holiday fun with her own family Christmas card featuring kids Cree and Cairo. One standout photo showed the trio in cozy pajamas posing in front of their Christmas tree—a charming nod to sister Tamera’s holiday tradition.



11. Kenya Moore: Baby’s First Christmas Joy In 2018, Kenya Moore celebrated daughter Brooklyn’s very first Christmas with an adorable family photo, including then-partner Marc Daly. Wearing matching holiday pajamas, the trio glowed with joy. Kenya wrote: “It’s Brooklyn‘s first Christmas! I always thought Xmas pajamas were corny until God blessed me with a family of my own… we couldn’t wait to take these. Happy holidays! #theDalys #familychristmasphoto #love #holiday.”



Chime in with your favorite celebrity Christmas cards out of the bunch in the comments section below. RELATED CONTENT: Latto Donates Over 500K Worth Of Gifts During 3rd Annual Christmas In Clayton Event



