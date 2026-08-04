‘Diarra From Detroit’ Felt Like An ‘Insecure’ Reunion — Inside The Mystery-Filled Premiere Party With Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji & Kendrick Sampson

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

of 5

Source: Event Photos | Photo Credit: Rashida Z/Getty Images for Paramount+ / “Diarra From Detroit” S2 Screening: (L-R) Jon Chaffin, DomNique Perry, Diarra Kilpatrick and Bryan Terrell Clark. On July 28, the stars of Diarra From Detroit lit up Los Angeles as they celebrated the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of the hit Paramount+ comedy. Hosted by Scene & Heard, the exclusive evening brought together the cast, creatives, and industry insiders for a private screening, immersive fan experiences, and an intimate “Process” conversation that offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season, which made its official debut on July 29.

Diarra From Detroit Season 2 Premiere party: What went down? Source: Event Photos | Photo Credit: Rashida Z/Getty Images for Paramount+ / “Diarra From Detroit” S2 Screening: (L-R) Kendrick Sampson, Issa Rae, DomiNque Perry, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji. Guests kicked off the night with a “Showdown” reception that transformed the venue into a detective’s playground. From mystery-themed bingo and interactive clue-solving activities to signature cocktails and a mouthwatering BBQ spread, every detail embraced the show’s signature blend of humor, mystery, and Detroit swagger. Source: Event Photos | Photo Credit: Rashida Z/Getty Images for Paramount+ / “Diarra From Detroit” S2 Screening. RELATED CONTENT: The ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Trailer Is Finally Here — And We Were In The Star-Studded Room With Lena Waithe, Regina King & More When It Happened Following the screening, series creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick sat down with Emmy-nominated actress Yvonne Orji for an honest and hilarious conversation about building unforgettable characters, embracing creative risk, and navigating the “controlled chaos” of bringing a hit series to life. The discussion felt less like a traditional Q&A and more like a family reunion, with Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Jay Ellis, and other notable guests filling the room in support. It was the perfect reflection of what Scene & Heard is all about: authentic conversation, creative collaboration, and genuine community.

Source: Event Photos | Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+ / “Diarra From Detroit” S2 Screening. The celebration ended on a sweet note as guests were surprised with a Diarra From Detroit-branded ice cream truck outside the venue, delivering one final interactive moment before the night wrapped. From the immersive activations to the candid conversations, the event perfectly captured the bold storytelling, vibrant energy, and sense of community that define both Diarra From Detroit and Scene & Heard.

Source: Event Photos | Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+ / “Diarra From Detroit” S2 Screening. Hit the flip to see what Season 2 of Diarra From Detroit is about.

Diarra From Detroit Season 2: What is it about? Now streaming on Paramount+, Diarra From Detroit Season 2 picks up after Diarra successfully solved one of Detroit’s biggest mysteries and found a renewed sense of purpose. Ready to embrace a carefree hot-girl summer, Diarra’s plans quickly take a sharp turn when what should have been a simple furniture recovery mission spirals into a grisly triple-homicide investigation and a citywide treasure hunt. As the mystery deepens, she’s pulled into even darker corners of Detroit’s criminal underworld, racing to solve another case before it turns her life upside down. Created by and starring Diarra Kilpatrick, the acclaimed mystery-comedy continues to make Detroit an unforgettable character in its own right, blending colorful storytelling, sharp comedy, urban legends, and compelling drama into one of television’s most distinctive series. The stellar ensemble returns alongside Kilpatrick, including DomiNque Perry as ambitious entrepreneur Aja Edwards, Bryan Terrell Clark as Diarra’s loyal work husband Mr. Tea, Jon Chaffin as childhood friend Danger, Shannon Wallace as Chris, Phylicia Rashad as Vonda Brooks, and Harry Lennix as influential businessman Walter Harley. Each character brings depth and heart to the series, creating an ensemble whose chemistry elevates both the show’s emotional moments and its razor-sharp comedy. Diarra From Detroit Season 2 premiered on July 29, 2026, and is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+, the new home of BET+. The eight-episode season launched with its first two episodes, with new installments arriving every Wednesday through Sept. 9. If Season 1 proved Diarra could crack a mystery, Season 2 raises the stakes with bigger laughs, darker twists, and even more unforgettable Detroit adventures. How does she manage it all? Tune in this season to find out. RELATED CONTENT: Inside The ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Premiere Party In NYC With Vanity Fair x Paramount