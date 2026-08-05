Subscribe
Close
Lifestyle

WCW, Vol. 34: The 50 Hottest Queer Queens Of The TL

#WCW — 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 34

We're officially in the final full month of summer, but luckily, Women Crush Wednesday is filled with queer queens who continue to bring the heat!

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 50

A person wearing a black crop top and patterned shorts standing in front of a large retail building with a Wic-Bee's logo.
Source: Instagram / @jaceil__

We’re officially in the final full month of summer, but luckily, Women Crush Wednesday is filled with queer queens who continue to bring the heat!

Last week, the women of the WNBA kept us fed, and as they keep posting All-Star Weekend content, we keep eating. In addition, our favorite content creators like Tia Hogue are keeping us privy to the lesbian dating scene, Michelle are teaching us a lesson or two of curing boredom in Atlanta with a range of activities to tap into outside of hookah and a lounge.

Moreover, the bisexual baddies continue to show up and out. Whether it’s Keke Palmer slaying in the New York City streets or Megan thee Stallion showing us why she’s the captain of Hot Girl Summer, their duality is something we’ll admire forever.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens, gracing our timelines, streets, and everything in between!

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Hits Another Homerun In Custom Luar Yankees Gear — See The Dress Everyone Will Want To Add To Their Wardrobe!

1.DiJonai Carrington

Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: DiJonai Carrington #7 of the Chicago Sky shoots the ball during a game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

2. Azzi Fudd

Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings warms up before the game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

3. Keke Palmer

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 28, 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 28: Keke Palmer arrives to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in Midtown on July 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

4. Porsha Williams

5. Kehlani

6. Tinashe

7. Lakeyah

8. Sway

9. TheARTI$T

10. Mudy

11. Bre-Z

12. Syd

13. Willow Smith

14. Janelle Monáe

15. Lena Waithe

16. Jozzy

17. Niecy Nash-Betts

18. Jessica Betts

19. Cynthia Erivo

20. Ty Young

21. Morgz

22. Liss

23. Monroe Alise

24. Tia Hogue

25. Janae Sims

26. Megan thee Stallion

27. Victoria Monét

28. Shema Love

29. Amadi Asha Brooks

30. Nakia Stephens

31. Jackie Young

32. Brittney Sykes

33. Lala Ronay

34. Aziaha James

35. Sasha Lance

36. Jasmin A. Robinson

37. Jerrie Johnson

38. Annabella

39.KE’ALOHILAN

40. Timari

41. Brittney Griner

42. Michelle

43. Jac’Eil

44. Kia Comedy

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbWJRJbpWza

45. Jesseca Harris Dupart

46. Kemi Marie

47. Tyra Blizzard

48. KWN

49. Jazzmyne

50. Aspen Humes

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dblo3Y3OxXr

RELATED CONTENT:

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950

Related Tags

Amadi Asha Brooks Aziaha James Azzi Fudd black lesbians Brittney Griner Brittney Sykes DiJonai Carrington Jac'Eil Jackie Young Janae Sims janelle monae Jasmin A. Robinson Jerrie Johnson Jozzy Lakeyah Lala Ronay lesbian LGBTQ lgbtq community lgbtqia Monroe Alise Nakia Stephens Niecy Nash-Betts Queer queer community Sasha Lance Tia Hogue Tinashe Victoria Monét Willow Smith
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Two glamorous women in formal attire, one with long blonde hair and the other with long dark hair, posing confidently.

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha's Packing For #RHUGT

Bossip
Two images side-by-side: a woman with curly black hair wearing a patterned dress, and a man with a beard wearing a patterned shirt and cowboy hat.

K. Michelle Slams Shaboozey For Allegedly Ghosting Her Feature Request, Claims 'Tipsy' Titan 'Doesn't Like Black Women'—'It's Over For You'

Bossip
Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon 2026 Presentation

We’re Seated We’re Seated We’re Seated! Mahershala Ali Is A Blade-Wielding Hitman Balancing Faith & Fatherhood In ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ Trailer

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrities Attend Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream's 'Barbie' Night Is All About Pink, Celebrating The Women We Love On And Off The Court

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
2026 Sundance Film Festival - "The Brittney Griner Story " Premiere
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

From ‘Best Spouse’ To ‘Irretrievably Broken’ — Inside WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Shocking Divorce From Wife Cherelle

Comments
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comments
A young person sitting in a classroom setting, wearing a white shirt.
4 Items
Crime  |  Zack Linly

15-Year-Old Black Teen Was Raped, Impregnated By Her White Teacher—DNA Proved It, But The Law Says He’ll Never Spend A Day In Jail

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close