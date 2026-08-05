WCW — 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 34

Source: Instagram / @jaceil__

We’re officially in the final full month of summer, but luckily, Women Crush Wednesday is filled with queer queens who continue to bring the heat!

Last week, the women of the WNBA kept us fed, and as they keep posting All-Star Weekend content, we keep eating. In addition, our favorite content creators like Tia Hogue are keeping us privy to the lesbian dating scene, Michelle are teaching us a lesson or two of curing boredom in Atlanta with a range of activities to tap into outside of hookah and a lounge.

Moreover, the bisexual baddies continue to show up and out. Whether it’s Keke Palmer slaying in the New York City streets or Megan thee Stallion showing us why she’s the captain of Hot Girl Summer, their duality is something we’ll admire forever.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens, gracing our timelines, streets, and everything in between!

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