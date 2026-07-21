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Get Details On Beyoncé's Custom Luar Yankees Dress

Beyoncé Hits Another Homerun In Custom Luar Yankees Gear — See The Dress Everyone Will Want To Add To Their Wardrobe!

Beyoncé just dropped stunning new visuals wearing yet another custom Yankees look. See why the pics are going viral.

Published on July 21, 2026
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"Spankin' New Music Week" with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's "TRL" - November 21, 2002
Source: KMazur / Getty

The fashion from Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary celebration is not over until Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter says it is.

That’s right, Queen Bey is outside dropping visuals yet again. Though she already had us breathless after appearing during nights one and three of her husband’s historic Yankee Stadium run, she is still stepping on necks.

In true Bey fashion, the event is not over until she says it is. And she is still dropping the visuals to prove it.

RELATED CONTENT: The Carters Kick Off Night 1 Of Jay-Z 30 Concert Series — Beyoncé Bops To ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy Plays Piano, & More History-Making Highlights

Beyoncé Is Still Serving Yankees Fashion in Custom Luar

On July 18, Beyoncé dropped stunning visuals wearing yet another custom Yankees look. (The others were just as good). And the pics quickly went viral. Different from previous concert photos, Bey appears to be posing backstage, giving us a closer look at the outfit.

In the photos, Bey served the girls in a custom Luar patchwork dress made from navy, white, and black pinstriped fabric. The fitted bodice featured the Yankees logo across the front, while the mixed stripes reshape the team’s classic uniform. A sculpted detail wraps around her hips and extends into a dramatic asymmetrical train.

Styled by her forever stylist, Ty Hunter, Bey paired the dress with deep brown pointed-toe slingback heels and a bronze fringe clutch. Her honey-blonde curls fell past her waist in tight, defined ringlets. Bronzed melanin, a soft nude lip and sharp eye makeup complete the glam.

We love how Beyoncé used Jay-Z’s anniversary concerts to show off her style and remind everyone that she is exactly who she says she is. As the Bey Hive would say: Mutha did not play.

On night one, she stepped out in a black capri suit covered in rhinestones and pinstripes. The retro look also reminded us why capris are among the bottoms of the season.

During night three, Beyoncé joined Jay-Z for “Drunk in Love” wearing blue sequined short shorts, sparkling stockings and a fitted Yankees tank. She finished the look with custom Jimmy Choo x Timberland rhinestone boots designed by Black footwear designer Tanda Francis.

Her body was tea in every outfit, and her glam was even better.

Jay-Z gave fans extra innings—and kept people talking. So it’s only fitting that Beyoncé had a few fashion extra innings up her sleeve, too.

RELATED CONTENT: We Ranked Every Beyoncé Album — And Yes, We’re Ready To Argue

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Bey Beyoncé Jay-Z Jimmy Choo Queen Bey Yankee Stadium
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