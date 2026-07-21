Beyoncé Hits Another Homerun In Custom Luar Yankees Gear — See The Dress Everyone Will Want To Add To Their Wardrobe!

Source: KMazur / Getty The fashion from Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary celebration is not over until Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter says it is. That’s right, Queen Bey is outside dropping visuals yet again. Though she already had us breathless after appearing during nights one and three of her husband’s historic Yankee Stadium run, she is still stepping on necks. In true Bey fashion, the event is not over until she says it is. And she is still dropping the visuals to prove it. RELATED CONTENT: The Carters Kick Off Night 1 Of Jay-Z 30 Concert Series — Beyoncé Bops To ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy Plays Piano, & More History-Making Highlights

Beyoncé Is Still Serving Yankees Fashion in Custom Luar On July 18, Beyoncé dropped stunning visuals wearing yet another custom Yankees look. (The others were just as good). And the pics quickly went viral. Different from previous concert photos, Bey appears to be posing backstage, giving us a closer look at the outfit. In the photos, Bey served the girls in a custom Luar patchwork dress made from navy, white, and black pinstriped fabric. The fitted bodice featured the Yankees logo across the front, while the mixed stripes reshape the team’s classic uniform. A sculpted detail wraps around her hips and extends into a dramatic asymmetrical train. Styled by her forever stylist, Ty Hunter, Bey paired the dress with deep brown pointed-toe slingback heels and a bronze fringe clutch. Her honey-blonde curls fell past her waist in tight, defined ringlets. Bronzed melanin, a soft nude lip and sharp eye makeup complete the glam.