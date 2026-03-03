Looking For A Clean Skincare Routine? Find Out What You Need To Know

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

The skin is the largest organ, and what you put on it can seep inside your body. That’s why more people are focusing on a clean skincare routine, focusing on non-toxic products that cleanse, hydrate, tone, and protect the skin’s barrier and overall health for a natural, healthy glow.

According to ESW, a whopping 68% of consumers are searching for clean skincare product brands. As the skin goes through a 30-day regeneration cycle, being consistent with a gentle cleanser, hydrating serums, protective moisturizers, and daily sunscreen are essential for regular, healthy skin and reduce the likelihood of toxins in the bloodstream.

RELATED CONTENT: Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

However, people should understand that skin maintenance goes beyond the face, as it should extend to their entire body, which is why so many Black women swear by body butters such as cocoa butter, shea butter, and natural oils like coconut oil. You may also want to adjust your routine for seasonal and hormonal changes that can come with age and life situations, such as pregnancy. Learn more from Madamenoire’s guide on what a clean skincare routine entails.

What Does a Clean Skincare Routine Mean?

A non-toxic beauty routine is free of:

Parabens

Formaldehyde releasers

Phthalates

Synthetic fragrances

SLS/SLES

Here are some reasons why a woman doesn’t want these elements on your skin and seeping into your bloodstream.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Parabens can mimic estrogen, which can mess with your female hormones. They can go into the bloodstream and may have a debatable link to breast cancer based on 2022 research from Hager, Chen, and Zhao for the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen that also has links to respiratory issues and severe skin irritation. Phthalates also affect hormones and reproduction while increasing breast and skin cancer risk, according to PIH Health.

Products containing Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) increase the risk of dermatitis, redness, itching, and break down the skin’s barrier.

What’s the Difference Between Clean, Natural, and Organic?

Some people often use these words interchangeably, but they’re not the same.

For example, a natural skincare product has ingredients solely derived from plants, minerals, and other naturally occurring sources like fossil fuels. However, that doesn’t always mean that something natural is safe, as one can be allergic to certain elements. Plus, something grown naturally can still have cross-contamination by processing or being combined with unnatural stabilizers.

An organic product means that the ingredients were grown on an organic farm without any:

Synthetic pesticides

Genetic modification

Fertilizers

If it’s organic, it should have a certified label on the product.

A clean beauty product focuses on what ingredients are left out, like non-toxic ingredients that can cause harm. However, there’s no strict legal definition or certification.

What Are Some Natural Skincare Tips?

Clean or organic skincare steps involve using:

Gentle cleansing: Use non-skin-stripping cleansers to remove dirt Toner: Balance your pH and refresh the face with natural elements like witch hazel or rosewater Serum: Apply these concentrated additives to address issues like dryness, acne, or aging lines Moisturizer: Lock in moisture with natural oils like coconut or jojoba oil, aloe vera gel, and body butters like cocoa and shea butter Sunscreen: Yes, even black people need sunscreen. This product prevents UV damage and skin cancer Exfoliation: Remove dead skin cells and increase blood circulation using African net cloths, sponges, dry brushing, and scrub products made from oatmeal or coffee