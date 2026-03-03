Find The Right Clean Skincare Routine For You
Looking For A Clean Skincare Routine? Find Out What You Need To Know
The skin is the largest organ, and what you put on it can seep inside your body. That’s why more people are focusing on a clean skincare routine, focusing on non-toxic products that cleanse, hydrate, tone, and protect the skin’s barrier and overall health for a natural, healthy glow.
According to ESW, a whopping 68% of consumers are searching for clean skincare product brands. As the skin goes through a 30-day regeneration cycle, being consistent with a gentle cleanser, hydrating serums, protective moisturizers, and daily sunscreen are essential for regular, healthy skin and reduce the likelihood of toxins in the bloodstream.
However, people should understand that skin maintenance goes beyond the face, as it should extend to their entire body, which is why so many Black women swear by body butters such as cocoa butter, shea butter, and natural oils like coconut oil. You may also want to adjust your routine for seasonal and hormonal changes that can come with age and life situations, such as pregnancy. Learn more from Madamenoire’s guide on what a clean skincare routine entails.
What Does a Clean Skincare Routine Mean?
A non-toxic beauty routine is free of:
- Parabens
- Formaldehyde releasers
- Phthalates
- Synthetic fragrances
- SLS/SLES
Here are some reasons why a woman doesn’t want these elements on your skin and seeping into your bloodstream.
Parabens can mimic estrogen, which can mess with your female hormones. They can go into the bloodstream and may have a debatable link to breast cancer based on 2022 research from Hager, Chen, and Zhao for the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen that also has links to respiratory issues and severe skin irritation. Phthalates also affect hormones and reproduction while increasing breast and skin cancer risk, according to PIH Health.
Products containing Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) increase the risk of dermatitis, redness, itching, and break down the skin’s barrier.
What’s the Difference Between Clean, Natural, and Organic?
Some people often use these words interchangeably, but they’re not the same.
For example, a natural skincare product has ingredients solely derived from plants, minerals, and other naturally occurring sources like fossil fuels. However, that doesn’t always mean that something natural is safe, as one can be allergic to certain elements. Plus, something grown naturally can still have cross-contamination by processing or being combined with unnatural stabilizers.
An organic product means that the ingredients were grown on an organic farm without any:
- Synthetic pesticides
- Genetic modification
- Fertilizers
If it’s organic, it should have a certified label on the product.
A clean beauty product focuses on what ingredients are left out, like non-toxic ingredients that can cause harm. However, there’s no strict legal definition or certification.
What Are Some Natural Skincare Tips?
Clean or organic skincare steps involve using:
- Gentle cleansing: Use non-skin-stripping cleansers to remove dirt
- Toner: Balance your pH and refresh the face with natural elements like witch hazel or rosewater
- Serum: Apply these concentrated additives to address issues like dryness, acne, or aging lines
- Moisturizer: Lock in moisture with natural oils like coconut or jojoba oil, aloe vera gel, and body butters like cocoa and shea butter
- Sunscreen: Yes, even black people need sunscreen. This product prevents UV damage and skin cancer
- Exfoliation: Remove dead skin cells and increase blood circulation using African net cloths, sponges, dry brushing, and scrub products made from oatmeal or coffee
What Other Healthy Skin Tips Should I Know?
Your clean skin care routine includes what you put in your body. Glowing skin also requires a nutrient-dense diet that includes leafy greens, healthy fats, and vitamin C. Don’t forget to stay hydrated with water and hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber.
Sleep is also essential for healthy skin as it boosts collagen production, and skin cells can repair better at night. Plus, reducing stress can prevent premature signs of aging.
How Can I Shop Smartly for Clean Skincare?
Read labels for transparency and check out the top dermatology-grade skincare products, which include collagen masks and multi-layer sunscreen.
Look out for labels such as:
- EWG Verified™
- MADE SAFE®
- COSMOS Organic
Download apps like EWG that can scan product barcodes and quickly analyze ingredient safety.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Do Dermatologists Like Vaseline So Much?
That’s right, black people aren’t the only ones who love Vaseline, as some dermatologists do as well, thanks to its wound care. Vaseline is a very simple and inexpensive product that can provide the moist environment that a healing wound needs. The more moist a wound is, the faster and better it will heal.
How to Know if Cocoa Butter Is Pure?
One of the reasons why black women love cocoa butter is its awesome smell, which is a natural chocolate aroma. It should be a creamy white or light yellow color when pure and unrefined. The texture may also be hard and brittle at room temperature, but it will quickly melt when applied to the skin.
The scientific name is Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter. Therefore, if you see other ingredients on the label, it’s not pure.
Which Two Serums Cannot Be Used Together?
If you’re using vitamin C, do not use it with AHAs or BHAs, as vitamin C needs an acidic pH, whereas retinols prefer a natural pH. Combining them can cause skin irritation, which reduces their effectiveness. Also, avoid combining Vitamin C with copper peptides, as the vitamin destabilizes the copper peptides. Salinic acid and retinol don’t go together as both are very strong exfoliants, thus leading to excessive redness, dryness, and irritation.
Elevate Yourself with a Simple Skincare Routine
A clean skincare routine focuses on using nontoxic products for cleansing, moisturizing, toning, and exfoliation. Don’t forget to take care of your skin from within by eating the right foods, plenty of water, and getting adequate sleep. Understand the difference between what’s natural, organic, and clean so you can choose the right products for your overall skin needs, such as relief from acne outbreaks, dryness, premature signs of aging, and avoidance of allergic triggers.
