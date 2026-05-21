9 Of The Best Sunscreens For Black Women: Get A Glowy Finish Or Matte Primer Results Without The Chalky Ghost-Face Effect

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Source: VeeStudio89 / Getty Finding a sunscreen that protects your skin and disappears beautifully on melanin-rich skin can feel like a full-time job. Between chalky finishes, greasy formulas, and makeup-pilling disasters, the struggle can be real. Thankfully, skincare brands are finally stepping up with SPF formulas that protect from the harsh rays of the sun and complement deeper skin tones instead of masking them. From invisible gels to glow-boosting sprays, here are nine of the best sunscreens for Black women that protect without compromise. RELATED CONTENT: Only 1 In 4 Sunscreens Are Safe—Here’s What Every Black Woman Should Know Before She Buys

1. EADEM Sunsuede Daily Sunscreen and Blurring Primer SPF 50+ If you love a multitasking beauty product, this one deserves a permanent spot in your routine. EADEM’s broad-spectrum SPF 50+ melts invisibly into every skin tone, functioning almost like a primer to coat the skin and pores, according to Essence. The sleek stick applicator is a major plus, making reapplying throughout the day easy and breezy.

2. CōTZ: The Healthier Sunscreen Mineral sunscreens don’t always have the best reputation on dark skin, but this lightweight liquid formula from CōTZ: The Healthier Sunscreen, works overtime to blend more seamlessly than traditional zinc-heavy SPFs. It’s ideal for beach days, outdoor workouts, or anyone looking for mineral protection without the ghost-face effect. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 50 Lightweight, scent-free, and completely transparent, Glossier’s Invisible Shield is basically the “no-makeup makeup” version of sunscreen. The gel texture disappears instantly and layers beautifully under foundation, making it perfect for everyday wear.

4. Cay Skin Isle Invisible Sun Stick SPF 35 Created by model Winnie Harlow, this invisible sun stick was designed with melanin-rich skin in mind. Packed with nourishing Jamaican ingredients like sea moss, jojoba oil, and aloe stem cells, it hydrates while protecting your skin from UV damage, all without leaving residue behind.

5. Supergoop! Mineral Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 There’s a reason this sunscreen has reached cult-favorite status and is one of the best sunscreens for Black women on the market. The Supergoop! Mineral Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a weightless, scent-free mineral sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum UV protection without leaving a heavy or chalky feel on the skin. Made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the formula blends seamlessly for a natural finish while also helping to blur pores and grip makeup like a primer. Many reviewers praise its non-greasy texture and lack of white cast, making it perfect for melanated skin.

6. Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF 30 This is Black girl magic in a bottle. Made specifically for darker skin tones, Black Girl Sunscreen continues to deliver formulas that understand melanin. This glow-enhancing spray gives skin a hydrated, dewy finish while making SPF reapplication quick and effortless throughout the day.

7. CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Affordable skincare lovers, this one’s for you. CeraVe’s ultra-light lotion combines SPF protection with powerhouse ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturized without feeling greasy. The matte finish also works beautifully for oily and combination skin types.

8. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Dermatologists love this sunscreen for a reason. The oil-free formula contains niacinamide to calm irritation and help acne-prone skin, while the lightweight texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores or leaving behind an ashy finish. The brand also has tinted sunscreens if you’re looking for a product that doubles as a primer.

9. Mèlasun If you’re looking to try a newer product on the market, check out Mèlasun. It’s a sunscreen brand created with melanin-rich skin in mind, focusing on lightweight formulas that protect without leaving behind a white cast. Inspired by Korean skincare innovation, the brand has gained attention online for combining broad-spectrum sun protection with hydrating, skin-friendly ingredients that work well on deeper skin tones. Many users praise Mèlasun products for their smooth finish, glow-boosting effect, and comfortable everyday wear, especially under makeup. But ultimately, at the end of the day, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually want to wear every single day, and thankfully, there are now plenty of options created with Black women in mind. Whether you prefer a glowy finish, a matte primer effect, or a skincare-packed formula, these SPFs prove you no longer have to choose between protection and looking good. RELATED CONTENT: Don’t Believe The Hype! Yes, Black Skin Needs Sunscreen — Dermatologists’ Tips On How To Protect Your Melanin