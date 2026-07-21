The New Beauty Counter: How AI Is Deciding Which Makeup and Jewelry Brands Get Recommended

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #10322314, ‘ai generated, woman, model, smiling, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, makeup, style, earrings, afro hair, colors, makeup art, skin, health, title, advertising, positive, nature, colorful, happy’ uploaded by user flutie8211, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/illustrations/ai-generated-woman-model-smiling-10322314/ on July 19th, 2026. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license Black consumers looking for more makeup and jewelry options may see changing recommendations as AI continues to reshape discovery. Large language models and AI search engines are focusing on solving specific user issues instead of flashy, unsubstantiated marketing campaigns. Reviews with clear science-based data help promote algorithmic rankings. NIQ reported that Black consumers’ spending on beauty products in 2023 amounted to $9.4 billion, with several purchases of fragrance and body lotion. However, many Black consumers report being dissatisfied with their makeup and skincare options, which is linked to poor representation of available Black brands. As these companies and their marketing teams continue to understand how AI-based technology favors labeling strategy and reviews, it may bridge the gap. RELATED CONTENT: Kiyah Wright Has Styled Everyone From Halle Berry To Ciara — Now She’s Revealing The Secret To Healthier Hair

Why Do Shoppers Trust AI for Makeup and Jewelry Recommendations? Shoppers are searching for appropriate makeup and other beauty products with intent. The growing focus on wellness leads to prioritizing what goes on the body as much as what goes in. Understanding the source of these products can help avoid issues, from allergies to ensuring that companies are living up to organic and “no cruelty” claims. AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini make it easy for consumers to interpret these complex claims and compare different options before making a decision. AI engines heavily favor clinical and ingredient-led brands such as: CeraVe

La Roche-Posay

Drunk Elephant These algorithms prioritize dermatologist validation and transparent formulas that these brands often provide. They can quickly parse chemical names, active percentages, and medical-grade data. According to Glossy, The Ordinary appears in 7% of responses in beauty-based prompts submitted to discovery models like Perplexity and ChatGPT. Using structured data makes it easy for algorithms to verify ingredients and the claims behind them. AI shopping assistants help shorten purchase paths, so beauty brands must optimize their technical product data to be visible in these automated curations. That AI personal shopping extends to styling. AI visual engines can analyze your uploaded outfits and other images to help match you with jewelry and accessories. Your generative styling assistant can recommend pieces based on metal tone or lifestyle context. For example, you can emphasize that you’re searching for a formal work event or a casual vacation to get ideal matches instead of generic keyword searches.

What Marketing Content Plan Can Catch the AI Eye? Create optimized content that focuses on agentic strategy and less on keyword stuffing. That means writing content framed around conversational prompts such as “How do I find a liquid foundation for a dark skin tone?” An SEO content marketer can ensure your images and video for business marketing are clearly tagged for easy AI-model parsing. An AI visibility tool will audit and review your content to show where you currently rank and what steps you must take to improve. That improvement may include prompting customers to leave more reviews after in-store and online purchases. The AI tools rely heavily on customer reviews on sites from Reddit to TrustPilot, in addition to expert critiques. Some brands like Sephora are taking things further by partnering with tech giants, such as Google and OpenAI, to integrate AI directly into their platforms. How Are Black Beauty Brands Using Related Strategic Content? With AI now a solid part of the landscape, more Black creators are taking the lead in ensuring these models learn as much as possible from actual Black people. Otherwise, the risk of being overlooked in makeup and jewelry shopping is too high. That’s why Black Girls Code and The Doux, a Black-owned independent haircare brand, collaborated on a Black Beauty AI Challenge for a community initiative aimed at young girls and women in 2025. The participants learned how to use AI to create videos discussing how they define their beauty and style through a culturally relevant lens. SeeMe Index uses AI to analyze the inclusivity of top beauty brands to reduce how Black-owned brands still struggle to get mainstream partnerships and funding. While Rihanna’s Fenty has made a mark and broken barriers in the industry, there was built-in star power and access that many other melanated brands don’t start with. Like Sephora, some Black-owned brands are incorporating AI technology directly into their platform. MYAVANA is using AI technology to help Black women find their Hair ID for personalized recommendations through services like HairAI Instant Analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions What Is the App that Puts Makeup on Your Face Free? The most popular and highly-rated free app for virtually applying makeup is YouCam Makeup. You can use that app to test anything from foundation to eyeshadow using your smartphone camera or current photos. It offers hundreds of free blush and hair color options for you to test out before you buy anything or go to the salon for a new do. Another app called FaceApp is known for its realistic AI filters. Use its makeup tabs to apply different preset styles and clean up your selfies in one tap. What Makeup Brands Use AI? Some of your top brands are leading the charge with AI integration, providing you with: Hyper-personalized shade matching

Virtual try-ons

Custom product formulation In addition to Sephora, other brands with AI platforms include: Charleton Tilbury

L’Oréal

e.l.f beauty

Estee Lauder YSL Beauty has a smart device powered by AI that allows you to mix and create thousands of custom lipstick shades on command. L’Oréal has collaborated with IBM to drive generative AI for more personalized shopping and other creative assets.