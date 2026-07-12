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5 Best Body Shimmer Oils For Black Women's Most Radiant Skin

Let’s Glow Girls! The 5 Best Body Shimmer Oils For Black Women’s Most Radiant Skin

Ready to show off a radiant glow from neck to toe? Here are five body shimmer oils crafted to provide a sun-kissed finish.

Published on July 12, 2026
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Source: PonyWang / Getty

Whether you prefer to glow like a glazed donut or are more partial to the lit-from-within glow, there’s no shortage of makeup products and skincare hybrids that can help you achieve the look. But for people who prefer to extend the illumination south of their faces, the glow requires a body shimmer oil. You know, a product that can provide that next level radiance without the horrors of clumpy and sticky body glitters of the past.

Body shimmer oils come in clutch for a slew of reasons. These formulas do a great job of enhancing your skin tone and providing an extra layer of nourishment — courtesy of botanicals, emollients, and humectants. Some even provide SPF protection, which is a top priority during the summer months. Not to mention, this offering is suitable for all skin tones, helping to give your skin a glorious pop of warmth. 

If you’re someone who avoids tanning beds and self-tanners, shimmer oils offer an easy alternative. They create a sun-kissed finish without the risk of streaks, transfer onto clothing, or prolonged UV exposure. Many formulas can also help blur the look of stretch marks, uneven tone, and other imperfections, making them a versatile addition to any beauty routine.

Ready to add some body shimmer oils to your routine? You’ve come to the right place. Grab your trusty plastic and prepare to fill your virtual carts. We’ve compiled a list of five standout illuminators for you to mull over. From gel oils that the “It” girls can’t get enough of to shimmering offerings that fall in line with the accessible luxury aesthetic, these shimmer oils will give your routine the extra sparkle it needs.

RELATED CONTENT: Don’t Believe The Hype! Yes, Black Skin Needs Sunscreen — Dermatologists’ Tips On How To Protect Your Melanin

Cropped view of millennial Afro woman applying moisturizing hand cream, sitting on bed after shower at home
Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

Happy Shopping, beauties!

1. Saltair Coral Coast Shimmering Body Oil

This dermatologist-tested body oil goes beyond leaving your skin with an illuminated finish. Formulated with a biometric blend of plant actives and oils, this product moisturizes, nourishes, and supports skin barrier function to promote healthy skin. Shop Now

2.Cyklar Vanilla Verve Illuminating Body Oil with Squalane

The TikTok beauty community has stamped this oil as a body care must-have. Boasting a lightweight formula with lipid botanicals to retain moisture, a multi-oil blend for maximum nourishment, and shimmering pearl pigments for a luminous glow, this find is just what you need to elevate your routine.

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3. Brown Sugar Bae Shimmer Oil

Brown Sugar Bae is the true epitome of where luxury and self-care meet. Known for its decadent and nourishing body oils, the brand’s Shimmer Collection, in particular, the Marry Me offering, has left consumers swooning. Taking a cue from the scent profile of the Madam oil, this shimmer cream-oil delivers the fruity-vanilla whiff fans love, with the bonus of a shimmery veil that makes your melanin pop.

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4. Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glow

Olandria-approved? Check! Beauty editor approved? Double-check! The Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils have become a cult-favorite for a slew of reasons. Known for providing a lit-from-within glow paired with a sweet, nutty scent that’s far from overpowering, the girls are smitten. It’s also made with 100% cocoa butter and ultra-hydrating lipids that give your skin extra TLC from neck to toe. 

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5. Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer in Who Needs Clothes?!

Although it’s not an oil, this gel-based luminizer deserves a spot on the list. It provides a sun-kissed glow that your friends may believe is a souvenir from a tropical vacation. Formulated with light-diffusing micro pearls, this non-sticky offering leaves behind a high-shine finish and a rose gold tint that enhances your complexion and gives skin a healthy, radiant appearance. 

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: Best Skin Care Routine For Women Over 40 Who Want To Look Younger

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