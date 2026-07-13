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Celebrity Hairstylist Kiyah Wright Breaks Down The Science

Kiyah Wright Has Styled Everyone From Halle Berry To Ciara — Now She’s Revealing The Secret To Healthier Hair

We caught up with award-winning hairstylist Kiyah Wright at the beauty bar at Hip Hop Beauty, and she dropped some major hair gems on us.

Published on July 13, 2026
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Two-time Emmy Award-winning hairstylist Kiyah Wright has managed the manes of celebrities like Tyra Banks, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Berry, Ciara, Gabrielle Union, and Taraji P. Henson. After years or being an ambassador for other brands and using everyone else’s products on her clients’ tresses, Wright stepped out on faith and created her own haircare brand Muze Hair.

Wright brought Muze Hair to Hip Hop Beauty, an exhibition that spotlights Black women’s contributions to Hip-Hop culture, during BET Awards weekend. The event, created by Thembisa Mshaka and Ashunta Sheriff, presented never-before-seen works from photographer Keith Major, emerging artist Mazi Smazi, and celebrity hairstylist/visual artist Stacy Gray. You could catch Wright and Muze Hair at the Beauty Bar, where attendees could stop for touch-ups in between attending Culture Creatures or the Hip Hop Beauty panel.

We caught up with Wright during the presentation, and she gave us some essential hair-care tips.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Black Hairstylists Whose Heavenly Hands Keep Celebrity Locks Laid To The Gawds

“Your scalp is an appendage of your skin, so if you don’t take care of your skin in any way, it’s going to affect the growth and the length and the health of your hair,” the hair guru explained.

“A lot of hair care brands think they know how to market, but let’s talk about the real hair follicle,” she added. Watch her break it down, below:

Check out more Hip Hop Beauty coverage, here.

RELATED CONTENT: How Celebrity Stylist Kiyah Wright, Pantene And Head & Shoulders Helped Me Get Over My Aversion To Wigs

Related Tags

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Bar Ciara Emmy Award Gabrielle Union hairstyles hairstylist Keith Major Kiyah wright Mazi Smazi Muze Hair Stacy Gray Taraji P. Henson Thembisa Mshaka
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