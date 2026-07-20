‘I Did What I Had To Do’ — Black Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Finding 20-Year-Old Man Hiding Under Her 15-Year-Old Daughter’s Bed

Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Shelby County Sheriff’s Office A Black mother in Memphis, Tennessee, is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting a man she said she found hiding under her daughter’s bed. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found a man lying dead in the front yard with a gunshot wound to back of the head. RELATED CONTENT: ‘List Your Return Address!’ — Nolan Wells’ Mother Claps Back At Anonymous Hate Mail Alluding To Al Sharpton & Ben Crump Money Grab

Memphis police posted the following on Friday: Memphis PD On July 16, 2026, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Travis Rd. Officers made the scene and observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kendra Scott, 36, was arrested on the scene and was later charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. According to WLBT, Scott told police, “I did what I had to do.” Scott’s daughter reportedly told police that she had invited the man into the home and said her mother had warned her that if she ever brought a boy into the house, her mother would “put a hole in his ass.” According to Law & Crime, Memphis police identified the man as 20-year-old Rodderius Morton. Law & Crime reports that the girl invited the man inside the home at 1 a.m., and when Scott returned at 1:30 a.m., she was allegedly knocking loudly on the door and asking “Who’s at my house?”