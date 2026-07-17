‘Unethical And Unacceptable’ — Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Under Fire After Violently Shoving Black Woman To The Ground

Source: Screenshots courtesy of YouTube @wkbwbuffalo. Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields is calling footage of a Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner pushing a young Black woman to the ground, seemingly unprovoked, “concerning.” A full review of the incident has been launched based on the footage from July 11, which showed Black partygoers walking along Chippewa Street in the downtown area. Several officers were conducting crowd control when a female pedestrian walked by Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy without even looking in his direction. In the short clip circulating on social media, Macy forcefully shoved the woman, causing her to fall backward onto the sidewalk as onlookers watched in shock. RELATED CONTENT: ‘She Deserves Justice’ — Black Woman Says Traffic Stop Turned Violent After Officer Kneed Her In The Eye And Ripped Out Her Braids

It’s unclear what prompted Macy to push the woman or whether she suffered any injuries. After getting up from the ground, he walked toward her again, but another officer intervened and steered her away from the scene. That Saturday night, Macy was reportedly serving on a task force overseeing the Taste of Buffalo community event and a city-approved dance party. Sources say he and other officers were responding to reports of a large fight and shots fired on Chippewa Street when the incident involving the woman occurred. On Tuesday, Buffalo Police released footage from Deputy Commissioner Macy’s body camera showing his vantage point. “The footage makes it clear that the Deputy Commissioner was leading from the front and responding to an intense physical altercation between multiple individuals, including the woman who was pushed back as she attempted to re-engage with other individuals involved in the altercation,” said Shields in a statement to WGRZ.