‘He’s Always Going To Tell Us The Right Answers’ — Diddy’s Twin Daughters Jessie & D’Lila Combs Talk New Fashion Line In First Interview Since Dad’s Conviction

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty Jessie & D’Lila Combs, the twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, have given their first interview since their father was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Just one year after the disgraced music mogul was found guilty in July 2025, his 19-year-old twin daughters are making their way back into the spotlight as they prepare to launch their own fashion line. RELATED CONTENT: Twice As Nice — 12 Celebrity Twins Worth Celebrating On National Twin Day

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the twins were asked if they feel any fear in putting themselves out there more after such a tumultuous year for their family. Their answer: “Not at all.” “Because people fail to realize that just because he’s our dad doesn’t mean—like his press is his own press,” D’Lila explained. “Our press is our own press. Like people fail to understand that we are also individuals. Like it’s separate. So, I don’t have any fear.” Her sister responded by doubling down on that same line of thinking. “I just feel like we’ve never like allowed any of that to stop us,” Jessie said. “Like we have to keep going. And it’s honestly just made us push and work harder because you know we we’re not going to stop.”