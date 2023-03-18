MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy is all smiles in the latest photo he shared of himself with his seven kids.

The Love Records mogul shared a rare snapshot of his entire brood together for some family time. Diddy’s 17-year-old daughter Chance holds the mogul’s youngest daughter, Love, in the middle of the family photo. Chance stands between 16-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Diddy, 53, stands behind the girls with his sons King, 24, Quincy Taylor Brown, 31 and Justin Dior, 29.

“NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE,” Diddy captioned the photos.

Diddy On Fatherhood And Family

Diddy reflected on how his fatherhood journey has evolved while speaking with Yung Miami on Caresha Please in June 2022.

“Hmm… fatherhood has been really, really real. ‘Cause I was like a part-time father, you know what I’m saying? Kim [Porter] and Sarah [Chapman] and everybody had everything held down. And then… just losing Kim, it was just like I was a full-time father,” Diddy explained.

The pandemic was “a blessing” for Diddy’s self-growth and approach to fatherhood. The music mogul said being in isolation with his kids helped him make up for lost time while chatting with Clive Davis in 2021.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself,” Diddy said. It’s really been a blessing. I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family. For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person.”

