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Black Woman Says Officer Violently Ripped Out Her Braids

‘She Deserves Justice’ — Black Woman Says Traffic Stop Turned Violent After Officer Kneed Her In The Eye And Ripped Out Her Braids

Young recorded cellphone video of the incident, which shows a contentious confrontation during which she alleges an officer kneed her in the eye and ripped out some of her braids.

Published on July 14, 2026
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A person with braided hair and a serious expression, and a police officer restraining someone on the ground near a vehicle.
Source: Screenshot courtesy of News4JAX.

Tiara Young was pulled over because her taillights were not illuminated while she was delivering food for DoorDash back in mid-May. The 34-year-old alleges that a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer used excessive force during the encounter, which turned violent when she was kneed in the eye and had some braids torn out from her scalp.

Young recorded a cellphone video of the incident, which shows a contentious and chaotic confrontation during which she repeatedly asks why she was being told to get out of the vehicle.

“Ma’am, step out of the car,” says Officer B.M. Magyar in one clip, to which Young responds, “What do you need me to step out of the car for?” The officer replies, “Because I’m requesting you to.”

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According to Young’s arrest report, police said she rolled down her window about an inch but refused to lower it further. In her video, which her sister posted on social media, an officer can be heard repeatedly ordering her to roll down her window and to step out of the car. The officer wrote in the report that after he explained the reason for the stop, Young turned on her taillight and stared at him.

The report says the officer asked for Young’s driver’s license, but, again, she questioned why. She then proceeded to look through multiple purses without finding one. The officer then ordered her to get out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Once Young exited the car, the encounter escalated as the officer repeatedly asked for her date of birth. The video also shows the officer telling Young to put her hands behind her back, but police say she did not follow instructions.

Young was charged with resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office said its Internal Affairs Unit reviewed the incident and found the arrest and circumstances surrounding it were within policy.

Body-worn camera video of the incident has been requested from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and a spokesperson said the footage will be made available in the future, per News4JAX.

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Young’s mother and sister said she has retained renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to represent them in a civil case.

“What should have been a routine traffic stop turned into a brutal and traumatic encounter that left Tiara Young with a knee to her eye and portions of her braids ripped from her scalp. If kneeing a woman in the eye during a nonviolent traffic stop is within department policy, then the policy itself must be questioned,” said Attorney Crump in a statement.

“We are demanding the immediate release of all body-worn camera footage, a full independent investigation, and real accountability for what was done to Tiara Young,” he added. “She deserves justice, and we will not stop fighting until she receives it.”

RELATED CONTENT: A 19-Year-Old Black Woman Died After An Elederly Driver Crashed Into Her Job — So When Does ‘My Foot Slipped’ Stop Being An Excuse?

Related Tags

B.M. Magyar Ben Crump crime Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police brutality police involved incident Tiara Young Tiara Young
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