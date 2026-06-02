Love Triangle Turned Deadly — Pregnant Woman Sentenced To Life For Killing Another Expectant Mother Carrying The Same Man’s Baby

Last week, a jury in a Jefferson County, Ala., court spared Nowden the death penalty, but convicted her of capital murder and sentenced her to life in prison despite her claims that she shot Wallace in an act of self-defense. She was initially charged with three counts of capital murder, but the jury dismissed two of the charges, according to AL.com. On the day of the murder, the jury heard that Wallace went to Nowden’s home, where an argument ensued between the two women and the father of both of their unborn children. Source: Aaniyah Nowden / Credit: Jefferson County Jail Nowden testified in her own defense, claiming that she felt threatened and feared for her life. Meanwhile, her attorneys described Wallace as aggressive and also argued that the investigation was incomplete, according to News Storiez. “This defendant shot and killed a pregnant woman who was carrying nothing but her baby…in her arms,” Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson said, according AL.com. “Justina had no weapon, no gun, she wasn’t attacking anybody.”