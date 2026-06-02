Pregnant Woman Killed Mother Pregnant By The Same Man
Love Triangle Turned Deadly — Pregnant Woman Sentenced To Life For Killing Another Expectant Mother Carrying The Same Man’s Baby
An Alabama woman, eight months pregnant at the time, has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2023 killing of a mother of five who was also several months pregnant by the same man as her.
Aaniyah Nowden, 24, shot 36-year-old Justina Wallace on July 7, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala., the Birmingham Police Department said then. At the time of her death, Wallace was expecting her sixth child with the father of her toddler, Sky, who was in her mother’s arms when she was brazenly shot dead just feet away from her eight and nine-year-old sons. Sky and her two brothers were uninjured in the shooting.
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Wallace’s unborn baby did not survive.
Last week, a jury in a Jefferson County, Ala., court spared Nowden the death penalty, but convicted her of capital murder and sentenced her to life in prison despite her claims that she shot Wallace in an act of self-defense. She was initially charged with three counts of capital murder, but the jury dismissed two of the charges, according to AL.com.
On the day of the murder, the jury heard that Wallace went to Nowden’s home, where an argument ensued between the two women and the father of both of their unborn children.
Nowden testified in her own defense, claiming that she felt threatened and feared for her life. Meanwhile, her attorneys described Wallace as aggressive and also argued that the investigation was incomplete, according to News Storiez.
“This defendant shot and killed a pregnant woman who was carrying nothing but her baby…in her arms,” Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson said, according AL.com. “Justina had no weapon, no gun, she wasn’t attacking anybody.”
The shooting was reportedly caught on cell phone video and showed Nowden pointing a gun at Wallace while she held her baby girl in her arms, reported the outlet.
Just two days after Wallace’s tragic death, her friends made the difficult decision to throw a birthday party to celebrate Sky turning two years old because they believed it was what the late mother would have wanted.
“Justina did everything big and we’re just trying to keep that going,’’ said Wallace’s friend, Charkelia Parker, per AL.com. “We’re trying to keep them uplifted. It’s basically about the kids right now.”
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