From Day One To No. 1 — Trinity Tatum & Bryce Detloff Win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 And The $100K Prize

Source: Love Island / Peacock Love Island USA Season 8 has officially crowned its newest winners, and some Brinity blessings are afoot. After six weeks of romance, drama, bombshell arrivals, and viral moments, America chose Trinity Tatum and Bryce Detloff as the couple taking home the $100,000 grand prize. According to Peacock, Trinity and Bryce captured viewers’ hearts after coupling up on day one and steadily building one of the strongest relationships in the villa. While many couples faced major tests throughout the season, the pair remained committed to one another and ultimately emerged victorious during Sunday night’s (July 12) finale. RELATED CONTENT: Looking For The Next Serena, JaNa Or Olandria? Meet The Black Women Of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8

The winning couple beat out fellow finalists Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou. Source: Love Island / Peacock Zach and Kayda came in fourth place…

Melanie and Sincere came in third…

while Aniya and Carl came in second.

As reported by Variety, Bryce and Trinity remained one of the most consistent couples of the season, making them fan favorites from the beginning. Source: Love Island / Peacock The finale also delivered one of the season’s sweetest moments. During their final date in Fiji, Bryce and Trinity exchanged “I love yous” for the first time. According to PEOPLE, the pair reflected on the challenges they overcame together and discussed plans for life outside the villa. “You come to L.A.,” Bryce told her. “I just want you to know you can stay as long as you want. The door’s open.” “I want to go to Virginia,” Bryce added. “I want to see how you grew up.” Trinity praised Bryce for being patient and supportive throughout their journey, while Bryce revealed that he entered the show with an open heart and was grateful that it led him to finding a genuine connection. The couple also bonded over their shared experiences of being raised by hardworking single mothers, something they believe helped strengthen their relationship. Source: Love Island / Peacock Following their win, Trinity became emotional while reflecting on what the moment meant to her. “I never would’ve expected in a million years that I’d be in this position right now,” she said. “I’m grateful that he chose me to be his partner, inside of here and outside.” Bryce shared similar sentiments, telling Trinity that he loved her and was excited to begin their next chapter together away from the cameras.