Best skin care routine for women over 40 who want to look younger

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1750738415, ‘Photo of glad satisfied woman looks away with toothy smile, has cosmetic procedures at home, applies clay mask for skin care, shows bare shoulders, has well cared body. Blank space for your text’ uploaded by user #301519563, retrieved from ShutterStock on April 27th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License Maturing Black women can effortlessly look younger with sunscreen, gentle cleansing, and targeted treatments to show that 40 is the new 20. Be consistent with products that fit your skin at this phase of your life, so check for antioxidant-rich serums that promote firming or retinol to boost collagen. Targeting professional services from non-ablative lasers to microneedling can also address spots and prevent sagging. According to AARP, women over 50 are spending $22 billion annually on beauty and grooming products. Clearly, looking good continues to matter as women age, but many survey respondents also cite feeling ignored by this industry as they age, especially when addressing menopausal skin concerns. RELATED CONTENT: Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It What Is an Essential Cleansing Skin Routine to Look Younger? Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Start your younger beauty daily routine with gentle cleansing that protects your skin barrier and keeps its natural oils in place. Always read labels and avoid any cleanser that comes with sulfates; look for ones with hydrating elements from hyaluronic acid to jojoba oil. Get into the habit of washing your face twice a day. The morning part can be faster with a gentle cleanser. However, the evening may need two steps; first, remove make-up and sunscreen with a good oil-based cleanser, and follow it up with a foaming or a cream cleanser. Your technique is also essential during the cleansing process as your skin layer becomes thinner with age. Avoid being abrasive and gently massage any product into your skin with gentle upward motions for about a minute to get into your pores.

Why Should I Layer Moisturizer? Even beautiful melanated skin can begin to dry out with age, especially as menopause sets in. That means you may need to do extra work besides one coating of lotion or Shea butter in the morning. The facial serum market has exploded with several formulas that target various skin needs. Black women in the over-40 club should find a good vitamin C serum, as this vitamin helps produce collagen and brightens the skin, an essential factor for those battling dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Niacinamide can help those with uneven skin tone and inflammation concerns. Hyaluronic acid serums are essential for preventing common moisture loss through deep hydration. If you’re worried about your skin texture, try a retinol night serum, as that increases overall skin cell turnover. In addition to minimizing sun exposure, this ingredient can help minimize wrinkles. Once you’ve applied your serum, wait about a minute. Then apply the emollient moisturizers, such as your natural skin butters or light oils. Source: Taras Grebinets / Getty Is Sun Protection Mandatory? Sun protection is absolutely mandatory even on Black female skin. Underneath that sun-kissed glow, your skin can become damaged and put you at risk for skin cancer if you have constant exposure without protection from UV rays. Now’s the time to add a broad-spectrum SPF 30 to your daily skin care routine. How Can I Address Issues Like Spots? A combination of gentle exfoliation and serums with brightening agents containing vitamin C can help age spots and age marks. As cells turn over faster with retinoids, a topical solution or prescription can also help. There may be a root cause of dark spots that you must treat to prevent recurrence. Some women may be dealing with this acute acne that leaves behind scars or eczema. If you have eczema, start buying sensitive skin products without fragrances and synthetics that can trigger reactions. For acne care, top acidic skin care ingredients include: Glycolic acid

Niacinamide

Salicylic acid

Azelaic acid Black women should use acidic treatments slowly and in lower concentrations. Using too much too soon can cause skin irritation and trigger even more dark areas. Test an area first before extensive use.