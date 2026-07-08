Disturbing New Video Shows Big Tigger Wrestling Estranged Wife Alicia Brown During Explosive Home Altercation As Legal Battle Escalates

Source: Prince Williams / Getty More footage has surfaced amid Big Tigger‘s personal and professional struggles. Newly released surveillance footage appears to show Atlanta radio personality, whose real name is Darian Morgan, and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, engaged in a physical struggle inside their home. The video, which surfaced on Instagram Tuesday after an earlier, less clear version circulated online over the weekend, shows the couple wrestling on the floor over what appears to be Morgan’s cellphone. During the altercation, a woman recording the incident can be heard repeatedly telling Morgan to stop stepping on Brown. The struggle continues as Brown remains on the ground, visibly distressed, while Morgan appears focused on retrieving his phone. The footage is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle that has thrust the longtime Atlanta radio host into the spotlight. RELATED CONTENT: “There’s Been A Lot Of Confusion”: Big Tigger On Split From Keshia Knight Pulliam And Her Engagement

Arrest and Protection Order Morgan was arrested on June 23 on charges of battery and cruelty to children. He was later released after posting a $10,000 bond. As part of the conditions of his release, a protective order bars him from coming within 200 yards of Brown or their children while the case moves through the court system. The newly surfaced footage comes just over a week after another video from the couple’s Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was obtained by TMZ. In that Ring camera video, Morgan is seen handing Brown a laptop and telling her, “This is yours, never plugged it in.” When Brown appears to reach for another item, Morgan stops her. She responds by saying, “Take a picture.” Moments later, the footage appears to show Morgan grabbing Brown from behind, pinning her arms behind her back and dragging her toward a doorway. Brown can be heard yelling, “Get off me,” before screaming as she is forced outside the room. Earlier this month, Brown also shared a now-deleted social media video showing an apparent facial injury while crying. In the caption, she wrote, “Someone ask my husband how my face happened,” and included the hashtag “#FrancescaAmiker.”

Big Tigger Steps Away From Radio Show As previously reported, as the legal proceedings continue, Morgan announced that he is taking an indefinite leave from The Big Tigger Morning Show. “For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.” Morgan has consistently denied the allegations against him. During a recent broadcast, he also addressed rumors surrounding his relationship with his co-host, saying, “I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”