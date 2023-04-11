MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown is finally back in the spotlight and thriving. And Black women have been some of his biggest supporters. Even when Breezy’s history of domestic violence has reared its ugly head, a few Black female celebrities have rushed to defend and support the R&B hitmaker.

Are Black female celebrities doing the least by supporting the singer?

Kelly Rowland called out the audience for booing the Virginia native after he won the American Music Award (AMAS) for Favorite Male R&B Artist in November. Fans were angry with the AMAs for awarding Brown due to his history of abuse. But Rowland wouldn’t let naysayers throw dirt on his name. She showered the star with praise for “making great R&B music.”

In February, Chlöe Bailey defended her decision to collaborate with Brown on her new single “How Does It Feel.” The Swarm actress caught a lot of flack from fans for recording the song with the singer and dancer due to his violent track record.

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” Bailey said during a recent appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show. “And to be honest, no matter what I do people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

In 2021, Lizzo’s cringeworthy fangirl moment over the 33-year-old singer set them aflame.

The Detroit-born singer told the “Fine China” artist, “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole fucking world.”

Social media users cooked the “About Damn Time” crooner. Lizzo didn’t respond to the criticism.

The Grammy-winning singer’s assault of two female celebrities appears to have erased from other Black stars’ memories. Have Black women celebrities been too forgiving and lenient with Brown?

In 2009, images of a battered and bruised Rihanna flooded the internet. Brown attacked the Barbados native inside his car after she found suggestive text messages from another woman in his phone. The “Umbrella” singer quickly became the poster child for domestic violence victims in the weeks following. During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2015, the star spoke about the trauma of reliving the painful ordeal repeatedly due to the media constantly reporting on the incident.

“A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too. It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously. But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it,” the Fenty CEO told the fashion magazine. “So to talk about it and say it once, much less 200 times, is like… I have to be punished for it? It didn’t sit well with me.” Brown was sentenced to five years of probation following the assault. But the pair got back together in 2012. They split a year later. The “Don’t Wake Me Up” hitmaker became the topic of discussion again in 2017, when his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown. Tran accused the singer of physically assaulting her and claimed he threatened to kill her. As late as last month, an unidentified woman accused him of beating in the ribs of his current lover, Ammika Harris, while they vacationed in Mexico. The Virginia-born entertainer denied the allegation, reportedly saying the woman was “broke and looking for attention.” Ironically, with his problematic track record, Brown barely acknowledges his abusive history. He did say he “felt like a monster” after assaulting Rihanna, but he seemingly chocked the brutal beatdown to a fight between the two. In February, he took to Instagram and ranted about a “mistake” when he was 17, essentially telling folks to get over it. Brown even deflected accountability by bringing up white male celebrities accused of committing domestic violence against their partners in his obtuse tirade. “IF YALL STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE AS A 17-year old, please kiss my whole entire ass,” he wrote. “I’m fucking 33! I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative. You weird ass niggas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick disrespectfully.” “Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE FUCK OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING BITCHES AIDS, OH. That’s right. They are your buddies.” Clearly, he isn’t ready to own his shit. As a fan, sometimes it’s hard to look past his spotty track record. It’s also challenging to watch Black women raise a baton for the singer when domestic violence runs rampant in our community.

Black women are disproportionately impacted by domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 40 percent of Black women have experienced physical or sexual violence from their partner during a relationship. Sadly, more than half of Black adult female homicides are related to intimate partner violence.

Watching Brown flood the music world with new tunes and a string of tour dates is incredible. And his ability to entertain a crowd is bar none. But it would be great to see him fully accept accountability for the damage he has done to Black women. Maybe, it would help to “restore” his image.

Black women shouldn’t have to carry the burden.