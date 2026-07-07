The Multigenerational Living Revolution Happening Inside Homes Across The Country

Pexels.com royalty-free image #7951657, uploaded by user RDNE Stock project, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-family-sitting-on-the-couch-7951657/ on July 5th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License Living under the same roof with your loved ones helps you build strong bonds since you’ll see them more often. You don’t have to keep paying rent or buy several homes for you and your parents. When you save money using multigenerational living, you can use the funds to grow your wealth. According to Bankrate, 16% of people who are thinking of buying a home would consider living with their extended family or roommates. Living with loved ones is something people are becoming more open to trying out. When you choose a modern home design, you won’t have to make a lot of changes to it. RELATED CONTENT: Inside Keke Palmer’s Luxe ‘Full House’—Where Three Aunts, Three Kids & Plenty Of Style Live Under One Roof

Are Multigenerational Homes Coming Back? Yes. You probably already know some of your friends and coworkers who live with their kids and parents too. Paying for childcare is quite costly. It’s making people rethink their family living arrangements. A lot of grandparents are willing to help out with kids before they start school.

How Do I Create a Multigenerational Home? Source: FG Trade / Getty Make changes to ensure the home will be able to accommodate everyone. Asking your loved ones about their everyday routine will allow you to create the best space. Try to give everyone privacy even if you’ll all be sharing common spaces. These shared living solutions are important: Private bedrooms or living areas if you have a large home

Extra bathrooms

Outdoor gathering spaces Cooking with your loved ones once you start living together is something to look forward to when you leave work. Make your kitchen accessible. When you have non-slip flooring, you won’t worry about elderly parents slipping as they help you prepare dinner for your kids. Consider talking to experts from CMK Construction to figure out how you can make your kitchen more usable. Once you add wider walkways or even a bigger island, several people can prepare food without bumping into each other all the time.

Discovering the Benefits of Multigenerational Living Source: Maskot / Getty You can ask your parent to move in with you because you want to take care of them without having to travel a lot. After staying with them, you might discover that your kids are learning a lot from them. Multigenerational household benefits often surprise people and make life easier in unexpected ways.

Building Stronger Family Bonds If your parents live far away, you might not get the chance to see them as often as you want to. Giving kids the chance to grow around their grandparents is something many parents wish they could do. Related Stories At-Home, But Make It Luxe — The Ultimate 2025 Black Girl Beauty Tool Holiday Gift Guide Multigenerational living lets you connect with your loved ones. You don’t have to wait for the holidays to visit them or spend time with them only during special occasions. Busy schedules often pull relatives apart. When you spend even just a few minutes with your relatives each day, it can be great for your mental health. Share how your day went and talk about random subjects. Many older adults struggle with loneliness after retirement and when all their kids move out. You can keep them company and help them avoid isolation in their golden years. Having company is great for their overall health too. When around kids, they’ll move more often and stay fit.

Lower Household Costs Housing keeps becoming more costly, and not everyone can keep up without straining. If you have several rooms in your house that you don’t use, it will make more sense to share costs with relatives instead of all of you paying bills in separate homes. Come up with a plan of how you’re going to take care of: Utility bills

Mortgage payments

Rent

Home maintenance Figure out how much each one of you will be able to save once you start living together. Direct the extra money into an emergency fund. If you talk to a financial expert, they can also help you know how to build generational wealth. Young adults who live with their parents a bit longer might be able to buy their first home without straining a lot financially. Chipping in on some bills also helps parents. They’ll stretch their retirement income a bit longer.

Greater Flexibility and Support During Life Changes Taking care of yourself when recovering from an injury or when getting treatment isn’t easy. Intergenerational homes offer the support you need if you’re going through life changes. Even if you lose a job, you won’t have the pressure to pay bills. Your relatives can help you out until you start making money again. No one has to face challenges in their life alone when they’re around their loved ones.

Frequently Asked Questions How Can Families Handle Different Parenting Styles? Have a conversation about it and be respectful of the boundaries the parents set. It’s normal to have different opinions regarding how to bring up kids. Don’t let such things damage your relationships with loved ones. When grandparents and other relatives support the parents, they’ll be able to create healthy bonds.