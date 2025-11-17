Inside Simone Biles’ Stunning New Dream Mansion With Jonathan Owens — Marble Counters, Dog Room, Double Washers & All The Love

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty



Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have officially completed construction on their long-awaited dream home in Houston, Texas, a project that has taken five years from start to finish, according to People. For the Olympic superstar and the Chicago Bears safety, the journey has been nothing short of a labor of love, filled with detailed planning, careful design choices, and a shared vision of what their perfect home should look and feel like.

Biles celebrated the milestone by sharing a sweet Instagram carousel featuring a photo of her and Owens perched on their newly installed kitchen counter, which is crafted from striking black-and-white marble. The couple was all smiles as they fed each other cake to celebrate their new home. Deeper in the post, fans were treated to a heartwarming video of the pair sitting in their sleek new bathroom—complete with chic mirrors and double sinks—as Owens planted a gentle kiss on Biles’ cheek.

“The house we built,” Biles captioned the post, perfectly capturing the pride and emotion of the moment.

Simone Biles also took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of her Houston home with Jonathan Owens.

Beyond the celebratory photos, Biles also gave fans a deeper look into the thoughtfulness behind many of the design decisions incorporated into their custom home. In her Instagram Stories, she walked followers through some of the standout features, beginning with a cleverly designed laundry room outfitted with not one but two washers and two dryers. As she explained, this setup avoids laundry-day conflicts because, as she put it, “Jonathan always wants to do laundry the EXACT same day as me.”

Now there’s one washer and dryer for each of them to do their laundry separate and carefree.

Source: Photo courtesy of Simone Biles’ Instagram

The laundry room’s bold black-and-white tile continues a theme woven throughout the home, including a dedicated dog room. This pet-friendly space features a raised puppy bath station and built-in food and water bowls.

“Dogs need their own room, too. I used the same tile as the pool,” she noted, tying the interior seamlessly to the outdoor oasis.