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Just Eats - Chef JJ Brings Latin Soul To The Kitchen

Just Eats — Young Devyn Joins Chef JJ To Cook Up A Latin Soul Feast Headlined By Melt-In-Your-Mouth Shredded Beef

Dive into the vibrant flavors of Latin cuisine as Chef JJ whips up a mouthwatering dish of shredded beef, authentic Cuban black beans, and fluffy rice, alongside rapper Young Devyn.

Published on July 6, 2026
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chef JJ, shredded beef, Just Eats
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ – Tender Shredded Beef.

Get ready to turn up the flavor because on this edition of Just Eats, Chef JJ is preparing a meal that’s packed with heart, heritage, and plenty of Latin Soul. In Episode 606, the celebrated chef serves up a comforting feast inspired by classic Caribbean flavors: a plate of delicious shredded beef with authentic Cuban-style black beans & fluffy rice.

Joining Chef JJ in the kitchen is rapper Young Devyn, who helps celebrate the vibrant culture and unforgettable flavors behind this delicious menu. Together, they cook, laugh, and dive into a meal that’s as soulful as it is satisfying.

chef JJ, shredded beef, Just Eats
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ and rapper Young Devyn.

How to make Chef JJ’s delicious shredded beef with authentic Cuban-style black beans & fluffy rice.

The star of the plate is Chef JJ’s incredibly tender shredded beef, slow-cooked until it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious. It’s paired with authentic Cuban-style black beans simmered with fragrant recaito, a flavorful blend of green bell peppers, onions, cilantro, sweet ajíes dulces, and garlic. Seasoned with oregano, cumin, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, the beans develop a rich, savory depth that perfectly complements a generous serving of fluffy white rice.

chef JJ, shredded beef, Just Eats
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ – Latin Soul dish.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef JJ Johnson’s 3 Romantic Recipes You Need For Valentine’s Day

Of course, no Latin-inspired meal would be complete without a little sweetness. Chef JJ rounds out the plate with perfectly caramelized sweet plantains. Made from ripe plantains sliced on the diagonal and pan-fried until golden brown with crispy edges, these irresistible bites strike the perfect balance between sweet and savory. A light sprinkle of salt brings out their natural sweetness, making them the ideal finishing touch.

Want to recreate the magic at home? Chef JJ’s Cuban-style black beans are surprisingly simple to prepare. Start with canned black beans and stir in homemade recaito before seasoning with oregano, cumin, and a bay leaf. Let everything simmer together until the flavors meld into a rich, comforting side dish worthy of any family dinner.

As for those sweet plantains, the secret is using ripe, soft plantains with darkened skins. Peel, slice, and fry them in a shallow layer of oil over medium-high heat until each piece is beautifully caramelized. Drain them on paper towels, season lightly with salt, and serve them hot alongside the shredded beef and rice.

From bold spices to comforting classics, Episode 606 delivers everything fans love about Just Eats: incredible food, great conversation, and recipes rooted in culture and tradition.

Watch this edition of Just Eats and more on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on CLEO TV, and get ready for a plate that’s giving Latin Soul in every single bite.

RELATED CONTENT: Cooking Therapy Is Real And Recipes Like These Are Why

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