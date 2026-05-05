Cooking Therapy Is Real And Recipes Like These Are Why

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #2786118, ‘pea soup, soup, starter’ uploaded by user RitaE, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/pea-soup-soup-starter-soup-plate-2786118/ on November 29th, 2021. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license Cooking therapy takes something we all need, which is food, and uses it as a way to boost mental health and address certain psychological challenges. Participants benefit from the heightened sensory engagement combined with mindfulness and repetitive motions. Enjoy a sense of accomplishment when creating a new dish from scratch or connect ancestrally with others through culturally rich dishes from sweet potato pie to gumbo. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A 2018 study by Farmer, Touchton-Leonard, and Ross in Health Education Behavior cited a link between decreased mortality and frequent cooking among elderly women in Taiwan. This approach can help Black Americans desiring a healthy and creative outlet to build family, friendship, and community bonds. Households and individuals can easily adapt community-based nutrition initiatives, exchange recipes, and encourage other healthier behaviors. RELATED CONTENT: New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Wells Turns Mac & Cheese Into A Full-On Fantasy With Crispy Pork Belly

Is Cooking Therapy Real? Culinary therapy is very real as it allows participants of all ages to be mindful of all their senses at the same time. Touch different food textures and see how the food transforms as you cook. Hear the sound of catfish frying or taste a sample of your soup to see what else you should add. Of course, your sense of smell will have a field day. You don’t have to be a top chef to enjoy all of the physical benefits of cooking. Step away from the TV and get on your feet to gather ingredients, chop, and mix up. Test your concentration and alertness skills when something is cooking, as your senses tell you when it’s done. Knowing how to cook increases your sense of independence and sustainability, more so if you have gardening skills. For gardeners, imagine the joy in plucking something you cultivated from seed to harvest, only to lovingly cook and eat it with others. Culinary therapy can help bring the cycle of food sustenance full circle. As you build cooking skills, it’s easier to control your diet, which has a mental effect. A produce-rich diet with elements from omega-3s to vitamin B can help reduce anxiety and stress levels, according to a 2023 study by Heidari, Jokar, Madani, et al., for Nutrients. How Can Cooking Therapy Help Black Americans? Source: dragana991 / Getty Black people can gain mental wellness through cooking, as it creates a safe space for emotional expression and is judgment-free. Honor family recipes and cultural traditions by trying your hand at the: Potato salad

Macaroni and cheese

Shrimp and grits

Corn muffins

Catfish croquettes Try therapeutic cooking techniques such as cooking with friends or your partner. As you cook with others, share the oral history of a dish to pass down your lineage. Step outside your known network and consider group classes, which can provide an easy way to meet others in a positive setting. Check out: Black Girls Cook

Kitchen Divas

Culinary Art Therapy