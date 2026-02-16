See Rihanna’s Cheeky Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Stole A$AP Rocky’s Thunder At NYFW Show

Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

A lil booty cheeks never hurt nobody, right?

Well, Rihanna certainly didn’t let a minor wardrobe mishap stop her from supporting her boo A$AP Rocky’s third AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Feb. 13.

“I’m always proud of my man,” the Bajan beauty gushed to New York Post at the event. “My guy’s creative and a genius.”

The mom of three rocked a sexy monochrome ensemble featuring a leather AWGE coat with fur-trim detailing and a high slit up the back at the Hall des Lumières, where her baby daddy also walked the runway.

As the “This Is What You Came For” artist arrived, the slit opened a bit too wide in the back before Rihanna reached back to adjust her jacket and cover up her backside. For the NSFW visuals, courtesy of People, click here.

The “S&M” singer recovered seamlessly, eventually sitting front row for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection New York debut of A$AP Rocky’s fashion line creative agency AWGE.

A$AP Rocky at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

The Harlem-born Don’t Be Dumb rapper and the nine-time Grammy winner share two sons—RZA, 3, and Riot, 2—and a daughter, Rocki, whom they welcomed last September. Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020 and often talk openly about their plans for the future, including hints that they might try for a fourth child in 2026.

The public may have gotten a quick glimpse of Rihanna’s cakes, but we all know they are now securely locked away in her man, her man, her man’s cookie jar.

