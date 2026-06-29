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RHOP Alum Mia Thornton Sparks Viral Trend After Alleged AI Photo

‘RHOP’ Alum Mia Thornton’s Social Media Antics Attract Attention After Alleged Bodyswap With Influencer #SophieONeil

Former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Mia Thornton has the reality TV streets hopping on a trend she unintentionally started by allegedly photoshopping her face onto another woman's body.

Published on June 29, 2026
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"The Real Housewives Of Potomac" Season 9 Premiere Viewing Party
Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton always had a gift for making up a storyline.

And though her time on Bravo may have come to an end, it seems like Mia is still as creative as ever. An influencer named Sophie O’Neil claimed that the former reality star super imposed herself onto an old photo she posted. She first went into Mia’s comments directly, asking her to take down the photo before claiming that she was blocked by her in retaliation. Mia has since deleted the original photo, though she followed up with another in the same dress while sitting at a restaurant as “proof.”

“Never needed clout,” she captioned the photo. “My name carries enough weight on its own. Let me guess, what’s her name has a photo sitting down inside the restaurant too.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $11K In Furniture — But Her Mugshot Is Stunning!

The influencer didn’t have a photo in a restaurant but she did; however, upload a video of herself in the dress, with the same bag and shoes while listening to music in a bathroom. Many people cheered her on in the comments for posting her receipts as Mia took to her page with claims that she was being talked about while making money on social media, seemingly copping to the AI allegations.

“Two seasons off Potomac…,” Mia wrote. “Y’all still talking about me. I’m busy adding 000’s to my bottom line with AI. We are not the same.”

Well, alright. In the meantime, several other reality stars have jumped on the trend, posting their own AI videos in Sophie’s bodycon get up.

Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Sheree Whitfield got in on the fun along with Mia’s former castmate Karen Huger who posted a photo to her Instagram stories. Basketball Wives star Tami Roman also made one of her own while former Love and Hip Hop castmember Zell Swag will never pass up a chance to get a little attention.

One thing’s for sure, Sophie seems to be grabbing herself a few new followers from the entire debacle, not sure that Mia planned it that way. AI has the girlies playing odd games.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘This Experience Is Changing Me’: ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Related Tags

Basketball Wives Karen Huger Mia Thornton Potomac real housewives of potomac RHOP Shannon Finney Sophie O'Neil Tami Roman Zell Swag
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