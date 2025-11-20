Close
Entertainment

'RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested For Larceny

‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $11K In Furniture — But Her Mugshot Is Stunning!

Former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Mia Thornton faces charges for allegedly stealing over $11,000 worth of furniture.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mia Thornton
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is in hot water after being arrested for larceny. Atlanta’s Fox 5 News reports that she’s being accused of illegally taking thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture from a rental property.

According to the police report obtained by Fox 5’s Tyler Fingert, officers launched a search for Mia after the owner of a furnished Atlanta condo claimed the former reality star removed items from the unit while moving out. Investigators say she vacated the property on October 28 and allegedly left with about eleven thousand dollars in furnishings, including a television. The owner told police, through a friend who filed the complaint on November 6, that she departed overnight without notifying management.

Fox 5 adds that Mia was taken into custody last Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where body camera footage captured the moment officers arrested her.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Is Back! 10 Atlanta Stars Who Deserve A Peach

Mia Moved To Atlanta In April, Shaded Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Just Weeks Ago

Mia first announced her move to Atlanta in the spring amid her departure from #RHOP.

In April, she shared on Instagram that she was stepping away from #RHOP and embracing what she called her next chapter, “full of exciting opportunities.”

Since then, she’s gone public with her relationship with singer Bobby V.

Her arrest follows an IG Live in which she expressed surprise that her former castmate Wendy Osefo, whom she referred to as “Miss Four Degrees,” had been arrested on fraud charges.

“I’m very, very shocked because I thought Miss Four Degrees had it togther, I thought she had it together,” said Mia. “Isn’t Eddie [Osefo] an attorney for God’s sakes? What the f***?!”

This story is still developing…

RELATED CONTENT: Love And War! Tamar Braxton And Kandi Burruss’ On-Again, Off-Again Friendship Timeline

Related Tags

arrests celebrity arrests Mia Thornton Real Housewives RHOP The Real Housewives of Potomac Wendy Osefo
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Lifetime's "Line Sisters" Atlanta Screening

Drew Sidora Says Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman Is Still Cellar Dwelling In The Basement---'I'm Still Going Through The Process'

Bossip
Mia Thornton

'Forever, MIAmor' Arrest: Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

Bossip
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Black Celebs To Watch This Award Season

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations Has The Barbz Asking Questions

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Angela Walker
3 Items

When The Government Shutdown Snatched Paychecks, Angela Walker’s TWST Salon Offered Women Free Hairstyles

11 Items

The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 11 Black Women-Owned Brands To Know And Support

Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close