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National Black Women in Sports Day — 5 Black Women Making Their Mark

National Black Women In Sports Day — 10 Black Women Making Their Mark In Sports

From the basketball court to the track, Black women are shattering barriers and redefining success in sports.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic
Source: PCG | Orange Blossom Classic / other

The future of sports isn’t just being shaped by the athletes competing on the field. It’s being built by visionary Black women leading boardrooms, negotiating historic labor agreements, preserving HBCU traditions, expanding media coverage, and creating opportunities for the next generation. 

From ownership to advocacy, these women are proving that true impact extends far beyond the final score. Here are ten trailblazers who deserve a place on your radar in honor of today, July 7th, otherwise known as National Black Women in Sports Day.

RELATED CONTENT: Alysia Montaño Is Fighting To End The Motherhood Penalty in Sports — ‘Your Body Is Your Business’

1. Nneka Ogwumike – WNBA Champion and Players’ Association Leader

Nneka Ogwumike’s influence extends far beyond basketball. As a WNBA champion and former president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, she played a pivotal role in negotiating a landmark collective bargaining agreement that improved player compensation, benefits, and working conditions. Her leadership has become a blueprint for athlete advocacy and labor empowerment in professional sports.

2. Dawn StaleyHead Coach, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball

A basketball icon on and off the court, Dawn Staley has built one of the most dominant programs in college athletics. The Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has led South Carolina to multiple national championships while becoming one of the most influential voices advocating for equity in women’s sports. Staley continues to use her platform to champion opportunities for women, particularly women of color, in athletics.

3. Allison Feaster – Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics

The former WNBA player turned NBA exec serves as an example of what’s possible for women pursuing careers in professional sports. Following her 17-year playing stint, she committed herself to shaping the organization’s operations and now does so for one of its premier franchises. Not to mention, Feaster maintains her role as an active public speaker, a champion of the advancement of women and girls, and a global advocate for sport, including serving as a Sports Envoy for the US Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

4. Sandra Douglass Morgan – President, Las Vegas Raiders

Sandra Douglass Morgan made history as the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL team. Her appointment with the Las Vegas Raiders shattered one of the biggest glass ceilings in professional sports and highlighted the growing influence of Black women in executive leadership. With a background in law, gaming, and public service, Morgan is proving that diverse leadership strengthens the business of sports.

5. Kendra BulluckExecutive Director, Orange Blossom Classic

Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic
Source: PCG | Orange Blossom Classic / other

As one of the few Black women to own and operate a major sports property, Kendra Bulluck is redefining what leadership looks like in sports. As Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, Bulluck has helped transform the historic HBCU football event into a cultural and economic powerhouse. Under her leadership, the classic has expanded its reach, creating opportunities for HBCU student-athletes while generating significant visibility and economic impact for participating schools and host cities. Bulluck’s work proves that Black women belong not only in sports leadership but also in sports ownership.

6. Renee Montgomery – Vice President & Co-Owner, Atlanta Dream

After retiring from the WNBA, Renee Montgomery became the first former WNBA player to become both an owner and executive of a WNBA franchise. Her M.O. is to advocate for greater investment in women’s sports while expanding opportunities for athletes beyond their playing careers.

7. Chiney Ogwumike – ESPN Analyst & WNBA Player

With regular appearances on NBA Today, WNBA Countdown, and SportsCenter – not to mention her own sports radio show Chiney Today – Chiney Ogwumike has become one of the most recognizable voices in sports. Like her sister Nneka, the two-time WNBA All-Star uses her platform to promote the betterment of athletes but also of the diaspora. That’s why the Biden-Harris admininistration tapped her to join their White House Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement and NBA Africa draws from her passion to empower the next generation of athletes globally.

8. Jacqie McWilliams Parker – Commissioner at Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

In 2012, Parker became the first Black woman to lead a major NCAA conference and the first African American woman to serve as commissioner at any NCAA division. Under her leadership, the CIAA has expanded its focus on student-athlete wellness, mental health, HBCU visibility, and economic development while growing the conference’s nationally recognized basketball tournament. Parker has been recognized by Women Leaders in Sports as Nike Executive of the Year and continues to be one of the most influential executives in college athletics.

9. Terri Carmichael Jackson – Executive Director, Women’s National Basketball Players Association

Terri Carmichael Jackson is helping redefine what it means to advocate for professional female athletes. She leads the WNBPA during a transformative era for women’s basketball, championing equitable pay, player safety, maternity protections, charter travel, and long-term business opportunities that extend beyond the court.

10. Claressa Shields – Olympic Boxing Champion

Claressa Shields’ influence extends far beyond the ring. She is a powerful voice for female athletes and an advocate for equality. The 3x undisputed world champion and 2x olympic gold medalist continues to challenge long-standing disparities while inspiring the next generation of female athletes to demand greater investment in women’s sports.

The Future of Sports Leadership Is Diverse

Black women are not only excelling in sports—they are shaping its future. Whether leading historic events, negotiating for athletes’ rights, coaching championship teams, or inspiring the next generation, these women demonstrate the power of representation and the importance of creating space at every level of the sports industry. Their impact serves as a reminder that sports are strongest when leadership reflects the diversity of the communities they serve.

RELATED CONTENT: 25 Black Women Running The Sports Business

Related Tags

Alysia Montaño athletes Black female athletes black women sports college sports Dawn Staley HBCU Kendra Bulluck Las Vegas Raiders Nneka Ogwumike Olympic Orange Blossom Classic professional sports Sandra Douglass Morgan sports sports business Tara Davis-Woodhall University of South Carolina Women's Basketball WNBA Champion and Players' Association women in sports Women's National Basketball Players Association
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