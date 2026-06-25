Black Women Athletes Who Took Their Power Back
Comeback Queens — 6 Black Women Athletes Who Refused To Be Broken By The Pressure
For far too long, Black women athletes have been expected to excel under impossible circumstances. They are often asked to carry the weight of representation, perform at elite levels, and remain silent about the pressures that come with competing on the world’s biggest stages. But a growing number of athletes are rewriting that narrative. Instead of simply surviving systems not built with them in mind, they are creating new paths forward and reclaiming control over their careers, wellness, and futures. Check out the Black women athletes reclaiming their power inside.
One of the most visible examples is Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion made headlines when she stepped away from tennis to prioritize her mental health, sparking conversations that extended far beyond sports. Today, Osaka is back competing and turning heads ahead of Wimbledon. According to AP News, her highly anticipated Nike Wimbledon dress generated so much excitement that it sold out before she even had the chance to wear it on court. Her return serves as a reminder that athletes can prioritize their well-being without sacrificing their greatness.
Osaka’s story is part of a larger movement among Black women athletes who have chosen themselves, even when the decision was unpopular. These women have shown that power is not just about winning championships. It is about setting boundaries, creating opportunities, and refusing to let others define your worth.
Below are several Black women athletes who took their power back and changed the game in the process.
Black Women Athletes Who Took Their Power Back
1. Naomi Osaka
After stepping away from tennis to focus on her mental health, Osaka returned to the sport on her own terms. As noted by AP News, she remains one of the most influential figures in tennis, with fans eagerly embracing both her comeback and her fashion choices.
2. Simone Biles
Biles stunned the world when she withdrew from events during the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health. In coverage by Good Morning America, the gymnastics icon reflected on her journey back to competition, saying that sometimes you have to take your power back.
3. Sha’Carri Richardson
Following a highly publicized suspension, Richardson transformed adversity into motivation. According to Oregon Live, the track star made it clear that she was not simply back. She was better.
4. Serena Williams
Williams redefined what a comeback could look like after becoming a mother. As reported by The Guardian, she returned to Grand Slam competition after experiencing serious childbirth complications, proving that motherhood and athletic excellence can coexist.
5. Coco Gauff
Gauff has used her platform to speak openly about navigating predominantly White spaces while remaining true to herself. As noted in our recent post, Coco shared that she constantly aims to be her authentic self, creating space for others to do the same.
6. Napheesa Collier
Collier shifted the conversation around athlete compensation by co-founding the Unrivaled basketball league with Breanna Stewart. According to ESPN, the league was created to give women athletes greater earning opportunities and ownership stakes.
These women have shown that taking your power back looks different for everyone. Whether through mental health advocacy, motherhood, authenticity, or entrepreneurship, they are redefining success and inspiring the next generation to do the same.
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