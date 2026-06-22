Harrison had been hunting Reese all afternoon. From the early minutes of the game, she was draped onto Reese, body to body. The two traded shoves in the paint and exchanged words. Harrison played her so closely that some fans online surmised the Tempo forward had shown up forgetting she was there as part of a team with the mission of beating the Dream, instead focusing on walloping a single player. Each no-call, and there were several, seemed to embolden Harrison. By the time officials finally blew the whistle on what would be her final play of the game, the Dream had a comfortable ten-point lead with a little over six minutes left in the third quarter. The flagrant 2 foul felt like the inevitable conclusion after all the rough, uncalled contact. Fielding accusations of excessive physicality is not new for the WNBA. The league has amassed a reputation for it, with players grinding through bruises, hard fouls, and physical contact far more brutal than anything the men weather in the MNBA. Last season, the contact grew punishing enough that Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull played through two black eyes after a head-to-head collision, and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier excoriated league leadership over officiating she believed was inconsistent and put the players at risk of sustaining unnecessary injuries.

Being the first should mean opening the door, inviting more Black women in, and holding it for those coming behind you. Sadly, many learn to guard the door instead, deciding that they want to be both first and last and are intent on keeping it that way. They view those coming behind them as a threat rather than as part of their legacy. I call those women “the onlies.” Neither Reese nor Harrison was the first in a traditional sense, and I’m not arguing that Harrison wants to be an “Only.” After all, the WNBA is a league built by Black women, with Black women making up the majority. What Sunday stirred in a lot of us was the “only” pattern. The elder who couldn’t abide by making room and mentoring, who had multiple opportunities to bring the younger woman along and chose to take her down in a cheap play instead. That is what the moment looked like to many of us who have been trained by our own workplaces to recognize that particular dynamic. Some of this is plainly human. Nobody, in any field, looks forward to the day they’re replaced by the talent coming up behind them. A veteran who had watched a rookie inherit the spot and the acclaim she trained most of her life for feels it, no matter what race or gender either of them is. No matter how you feel about what happened during the game, life and the WNBA season will move on as they always do. The Dream and the Tempo will meet again on June 22, and pretty soon, all that happened on Sunday will fold into a footnote attached to the longer season. I hope that before it does, Izzy reaches out to Angel to apologize, out of an understanding that the play, no matter her intentions, has taken on a new life. As a veteran in the league, Izzy has an opportunity to step up for her former rook, smooth things over, and steer the public narrative in a healthier direction. Whether Harrison does so or not, I’m holding onto a special wish for Angel. That the world stops putting her in positions where she is asked to be more resilient, to tough it out, dust herself off, be the bigger person, and maintain composure all because she was on the receiving end of attacks she has never deserved. My hope is that she stands firm in the reminder that she has fans outside of basketball and beyond her social media timeline who are willing and ready to ride at dawn for her. Just this spring, former First Lady Michelle Obama warned critics to leave Reese alone, “Don’t mess with this girl. Don’t mess with her spirit. Do not mess with this angel. Stop it. Just stop it.” Reese has proven time and time again that she is committed to being a leader, showing up for her teammates, and knows how to bring other players along. Watch how she handles her own rookies, first off the bench when they do something right, first to coach them up when they fall short. Watch how encouraging she is with the Dream’s young center Madina Okot, the two of them trading easy, loving sisterly banter at the podium. Reese urges reporters to ease up on her rookie, while Okot shares she’s never nervous when her Angel is near. In a game built on competition, in a league that keeps rewarding brutal physicality and mean-girl antics, Angel Reese keeps showing up as something rare. The two-time All-Star and reigning rebounding force remains a breath of fresh air for the league, a trailblazer, and harbinger of the prosperity still to come. Reese holds the door open for those coming up behind her, making it close to impossible to imagine a bright future without the light of an Angel leading the way. RELATED CONTENT: The Rise Of WNBA Sneaker Culture — Every Signature Style In History To Slam Dunk Your Shoe Game



