What Do Your Sex Dreams Really Mean? Experts Break Down Exes, Bosses & Strangers In Your Sleep

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Have you ever had a sex dream about your ex or one of your favorite celebs, and woke up wondering what the heck just happened. Don’t worry it happens to a lot of people. According to Psychology Today, around 75% of women and 85% of men report having had an erotic dream at least once in their lives, and a 2007 study surveying more than 15,000 people found sexual content in roughly 8% of all dream reports. So no, it’s not just you. But do sex dreams have meaning? Or should we be worried when they do happen? Here’s what experts say.

Think of your brain as a late-night screenwriter with questionable boundaries. It borrows sex in dreams the way a novelist uses metaphor: not always for the literal plot, but to point at something bigger, messier, and more emotional that’s hard to say directly in daylight.

According to experts over at Healthline, sex dreams are a common part of life, even when they involve someone other than your partner or feel “taboo.” They often connect to stress, satisfaction, and emotional needs in waking life. And once you start looking at them through that lens, they get a lot less mysterious, and a lot more interesting.

Here are the three most common sex dreams and the potential meaning behind them.

1. Recurring sex dreams with an ex.