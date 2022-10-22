MadameNoire Featured Video

Physical intimacy is just as important as emotional intimacy in a relationship. However, if the desire isn’t there, all parties can wind up frustrated. According to research reported on Medical News Today, women face a 43 percent likelihood of sexual dysfunction. Sexual dysfunction, in the medical world, is a blanket term for any condition that prevents you from wanting to have sex or from enjoying sex. So, for some women, the desire to have sex might be there, but the ability to climax could be lacking. For others, the drive to get it on in the first place is missing.

For a high number of women, sex drive goes down in a long-term relationship. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found this to be consistently true. But, what are the implications of that study? It’s not as if you’ll just find a new partner every time your sex life dwindles – especially if the relationship is otherwise loving and functional. If you find yourself in this predicament, here’s what you should know if you want to increase your sex drive.

Your Lifestyle + Your Sex Drive

Speaking to your partner about your low sex drive and exploring ways to bring back the spark together is a great first step. However, there are things you can do on your end to improve your chances of bringing your libido up. Some of these include: