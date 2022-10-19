MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve ever woken up from a dream feeling a little hot in the box about what went down while you were catching up on them Zzzz, you’re not alone. Research out of the University of Montreal published in the journal American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that eight percent of adult’s dreams are of a sexual nature. Sex dreams, it turns out, are pretty common.

Experts have long debated whether or not we should take any meaning out of our dreams. Some say it’s a way for our brains to analyze and process memories and new information. Others – like the ones discussed in this Time Magazine piece – say that we dream simply to keep the visual parts of our brains active while we’re sleeping. It’s reportedly an evolutionary function related to survival. Still, you can’t help but wonder why you keep having those lusty type dreams, over and over again. Here are some of the most common sex dreams and what they could mean.

Cheating On Your Partner

Waking up after a dream about cheating on your partner can leave you with feelings of extreme guilt. Don’t worry – it likely doesn’t mean that you want to cheat. It could, however, be an indication of jealousy issues in the relationship, says the International Journal of Dream Research. At other times, this dream might indicate a lack of intimacy in the relationship. You might have these dreams when you and your partner have been feeling emotionally distant – perhaps during particularly busy or stressful times in your lives.