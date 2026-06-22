Serena Williams Is Back At Wimbledon: Here's What To Watch For
Can Serena Williams Still Shake Up The Tennis World? 4 Things To Watch As The Icon Returns To Wimbledon
Some athletes transcend their sport and Serena Williams is one of them. The tennis champion returns to Wimbledon and Centre Court is about to feel completely different. Here’s what you should watch out for.
Williams’ return to Wimbledon feels less like a comeback and more like another cultural moment featuring the all-star athlete. Nearly four years after stepping away from professional tennis and almost four years removed from her last Wimbledon appearance, the 44-year-old icon is officially back on the grass courts of the All England Club.
According to Yahoo Sports, Williams will compete in both singles and doubles at Wimbledon 2026. This will set the stage for one of the tournament’s biggest storylines before a single ball has even been served.
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For longtime fans, the excitement is obvious. Serena remains one of the greatest athletes in sports history, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a legacy that forever changed women’s tennis. But this return also comes with plenty of questions.
Unlike many players making a comeback, Serena has not played competitive singles tennis since 2022. She is also not entering Wimbledon with any tune-up tournaments under her belt. That means she is essentially walking into one of the sport’s most demanding events with no warm-up.
And still, if there is one athlete who has built a career on defying expectations, it is indeed Serena Williams. Read on for what to expect with Serena’s return.
Here’s What To Watch Out For
The Draw Could Be Brutal
Because Williams is currently unranked, she will not receive the protection typically given to seeded players.
That means she could draw one of the tournament favorites in the very first round. Fans will be watching closely when the official draw is announced because Serena’s path through the tournament could become incredibly difficult from the start.
History Is Within Reach
Even one singles victory would be significant.
According to Yahoo Sports, if Serena wins a singles match at Wimbledon, she would become the fourth oldest woman in the Open Era to win a singles match at a Grand Slam tournament.
For a player who already owns countless records, adding another chapter to her legendary resume would be remarkable.
The Williams Sisters Reunion
Perhaps the most emotional storyline involves doubles competition.
Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, will team up at Wimbledon. Another opportunity to watch one of the most iconic sibling athletes in sports history.
The sisters helped redefine tennis for an entire generation. Seeing them share the court again is likely to be one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.
Can Serena Still Compete With The New Generation?
The women’s field is loaded with talent, including top-ranked stars who grew up idolizing Serena.
The biggest question is whether her experience, competitive fire, and championship mentality can overcome years away from the sport. Nobody expects an easy road, but few athletes have made a career out of proving doubters wrong quite like Serena.
Win or lose, Wimbledon 2026 already feels different. And whenever Serena Williams walks onto Centre Court, history has a way of following her.
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